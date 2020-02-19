If you’ve bothered to watch any of the impeachment trial in the Senate of the United States, other than being bored to tears by it all, I’ve never seen a more disgraceful attempt conjure up a crime to fit the President of the United States. In my humble opinion, it was nothing more than a partisan attempt by the Democrats in Congress to prevent the re-election of President Trump later this year.
But before concluding that the attempt to impeach President Trump was strictly a political trick to sway the results of the 2016 presidential election or, for that matter, the upcoming presidential election, it might be worthwhile to try and understand the “burden of proof” that had to be met to establish the president’s guilt or innocence of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that the Democrats had to meet to prevail in their attempt to impeach President Trump. After a fair amount of looking, I believe I have found a suitable explanation of what they had to prove. Here is what The National Commission on Judicial Discipline and Removal, written by Thomas B. Ripy, says regarding an earlier attempt to impeach a federal judge: “The National Commission on Judicial Discipline and Removal decided not to recommend the adoption of a standard of proof. Nevertheless, its report provides an illuminating discussion of the issue.”
“What is the appropriate standard of proof for Senate impeachment proceedings? The Senate has declined to establish a standard, leaving it a matter for the conscience of each Senator. The disadvantage of this practice is that the… House Managers, and, indeed the Senators themselves cannot know in advance what standard the Senate will apply.”
The Commission considered whether it would be desirable, as a matter of policy, for the Senate to prescribe a standard to guide participants in their preparation for impeachment trials. The Senate could choose from among three established standards: beyond a reasonable doubt, clear and convincing [evidence], and [by a] preponderance of evidence.
“Some Senators favor the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard because of their concerns about the separation of powers and because impeachment proceedings parallel criminal trials. If the Senate is impeaching based on a prior felony conviction (which requires the jury to find commission of an offense beyond a reasonable doubt) then the Senate should use the same standard, some argue.”
“Others claim that the beyond a reasonable doubt standard is too deferential…and fails sufficiently to recognize the purpose of impeachment —namely, to defend the community against abuse of power... The purpose of an impeachment proceeding is different from the purpose of a criminal trial, they argue. In a criminal proceeding, a court may take a defendant’s life, liberty, or property, whereas an impeachment proceeding involves a respondent’s office. Impeachment is a political proceeding, and in their view the lower standard of ‘preponderance of the evidence’ is therefore the appropriate one.”
“Still others have argued that the appropriate standard of proof is clear and
convincing evidence that the respondent has committed an impeachable offense. It
gives force to the purpose of remedying… abuse of power, while recognizing
the competing interests of avoiding unjustified removals…”
“While the report focuses on the impeachment of judges, similar competing
considerations may come into play when executive branch officials are the subjects of an impeachment proceeding. In 1974, with a possible presidential impeachment as an impetus, Professor Charles L. Black, Jr. published his ‘Impeachment: A Handbook.’ In it he discusses the conflicting policy considerations of an impeachment in the context of the trial of a President. In response to a rhetorical question as to the ‘right standard for judging guilt in an impeachment proceeding,’ he replies: Of course we don’t know the answer with any sureness; we have to work it out for ourselves. As with so many constitutional questions, we have to ask what is reasonable, and the reply here is far from obvious. Removal by conviction on impeachment is a stunning penalty, the ruin of a life. Even more important, it unseats the person the people have deliberately chosen for the office. The adoption of a lenient standard of proof could mean that this punishment and this frustration of popular will, could occur even though substantial doubt of guilt remained. On the other hand, the high ‘criminal’ standard of proof could mean, in practice, that a man could remain president whom every member of the Senate believed guilty of corruption, just because guilt was not shown “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Neither result is good; law is often like that.” In other words, the “burden of proof’ is essentially up to each Senator to decide for himself or herself their own standard based on the foregoing analysis of either a high, medium, or low burden of proof to be met. In the trial of President Trump, as impressive as the foregoing analysis is, it was more than likely that the final vote on guilt or innocence will be strictly upon partisan lines – which means, that all the foregoing notwithstanding, President Trump was acquitted, as I think he should have been, because there are simply more Republicans in the Senate than there are Democrats!
That’s—30—for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.