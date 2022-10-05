GREENSBURG - The plan for today was to write about a particular subject that I was pretty excited about. The words "something I've never written about before" were on the tip of my tongue.
Then, looking to see if anything new about it might be on the Internet I found that a book about the subject that included a column I wrote about 30 years ago (Jewett Family of America, 1998 Quarterly).
A bit of a shock, but today's column won't be a copy of that nearly 1,000 word document because there's new news about it anyhow.
It's about Israel D. Jewett and the fact that he developed the "talking box" before Alexander Graham Bell did. A Cincinnati newsman had decided it should have another name and named it the "Agophone." Well, in that old column I went on and on about how Adams Township got a raw deal because Jewett wasn't given the proper credit in a new book about it.
But, some news I heard kept me going. I heard that Adrian Scripture had purchased the land that Israel Jewett once owned. Adrian is the one who has done such great things in St. Paul, including the St. Paul Museum and another building that is being completely overhauled to be similar to what it was when it was young. Will he make the story about the "talking box" gain national attention again?
Naturally, I got in touch with Gladys Pike who really knows so much about anything in Adams Township. Gladys had several stories that have been printed in various news sources over the years and had even written a story about the Aagophone in the newsletter of St. Paul Christian Church in 2017. Not wanting to copy from her story or even copy from the one I wrote so long ago, I dug into the other materials about the subject that Gladys sent. Some of the same information will be in all of the stories though.
This is how one story about Israel D. Jewett in a paper that was written by Diantha DeGraw began by quoting Israel Jewett: "I do believe that I discovered the art of transmitting sound, and that I was the first. I had the phone perfected in the early '70s, and we were using them around here long before Bell created the sensation at the Centennial. There were no magnets, no electricity, I claim no invention to that character."
Quoting from my old column: "The only reason Jewett didn't apply for a patent on his invention until 1878 (actual date was 7 Jan 1879) was because he couldn't figure out exactly what the thing was that he had invented. He fixed the lines so his neighbors could use the thing and they loved it. The Jewett family were among the first settlers in Adams Township, locating near Downeyville where Hiram D. Jewett built a mill, made whiskey and ran a tannery. His son Israel D. was born in 1842, went to school at St. Omer, ran businesses in Adams, St. Omer and Williamstown. He died in 1919 and is buried in Star Cemetery.
Years ago, the late Bob Mitchell, who lived in St. Paul, supplied the information for that column about Jewett's invention. Bob said, "I didn't know Israel, but I knew his son, Dr. Earl D. Jewett, whom we all enjoyed seeing on his frequent visits to our place in St. Paul."
In 1909, there was a story in the Indianapolis News (no name of writer was given) about Jewett and tells exactly how he said he discovered the talking box that was renamed the Agophone.
There is more to the story, so next week I'll share more about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.