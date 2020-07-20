This week’s column, I hope, is both informative and surprising!
How many of you have heard of Jim Thorpe? Arguably, Jim Thorpe was the greatest all-around athlete who ever lived. He was born around 1887, I write “around” because no birth certificate has ever been found for him. His birthplace was near a town called Prague, Oklahoma. In 1887 it was Indian Territory.
Wikipedia says, “Thorpe's parents were both of mixed-race ancestry. His father, Hiram Thorpe, had an Irish father and a Sac and Fox Indian mother. His mother, Charlotte Vieux, had a French father and a Potawatomi mother, a descendant of Chief Louis Vieux. He was raised as a Sac and Fox, and his native name, Wa-Tho-Huk, translated as "path lit by great flash of lightning" or, more simply, "Bright Path." As was the custom for Sac and Fox, he was named for something occurring around the time of his birth, in this case the light brightening the path to the cabin where he was born.”
He attended Haskell Institute which was an Indian boarding school in Lawrence, Kansas. “In 1904 the sixteen-year-old Thorpe returned to his father and decided to attend Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. There his athletic ability was recognized and he was coached by Glenn Scobey "Pop" Warner, one of the most influential coaches of early American football history,” according to Wikipedia.
“Thorpe began his athletic career at Carlisle in 1907 when he walked past the track and beat all the school's high jumpers with an impromptu 5-ft 9-in jump still in street clothes. His earliest recorded track and field results come from 1907. He also competed in football, baseball, lacrosse and even ballroom dancing, winning the 1912 intercollegiate ballroom dancing championship.”
As it turns out, football was Thorpe’s favorite sport – and this was back in the days when few, if any, players wore any type of headgear. Quoting, again, from Wikipedia, “Thorpe gained nationwide attention for the first time in 1911. As a running back, defensive back, placekicker and punter, Thorpe scored four field goals in an 18–15 upset of Harvard, a top-ranked team in the early days of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). His team finished the season 11–1. In 1912 Carlisle won the national collegiate championship largely as a result of his efforts – he scored 25 touchdowns and 198 points during the season.” That year, Thorpe carried the ball 191 times gaining over 1,860 yards. As punter, if the ball was a new one, Thorpe could punt it 100 yards!
“Carlisle's 1912 record included a 27–6 victory over Army. In that game, Thorpe's 92-yard touchdown run was nullified by a teammate's penalty, but on the next play Thorpe rushed for a 97-yard touchdown. Future President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who played for Army against him that season, recalled of Thorpe in a 1961 speech: ‘Here and there, there are some people who are supremely endowed. My memory goes back to Jim Thorpe. He never practiced in his life, and he could do anything better than any other football player I ever saw.’”
In track and field, there were times, when a student at Carlisle, Thorpe was literally a one-man team. He was actually the only athlete the school would send to some track meets. The New York Times wrote of Thorpe, “[H]e could run the 100-yard dash in 10 seconds flat; the 220 in 21.8 seconds; the 440 in 51.8 seconds; the 880 in 1:57, the mile in 4:35; the 120-yard high hurdles in 15 seconds; and the 220-yard low hurdles in 24 seconds. He could long jump 23 ft. 6 in and high-jump 6 ft. 5 in. He could pole vault 11 feet; put the shot 47 ft. 9 in; throw the javelin 163 feet; and throw the discus 136 feet." And this was over 100 years ago!
As an Olympic athlete in the 1912 summer games in Stockholm, Sweden, Thorpe was in both the decathlon and the pentathlon. In the decathlon, Thorpe placed in the top four in all 10 events and, overall, won eight of the 15 events in both! At the close of the games, when Thorpe was awarded his medals, King Gustav of Sweden is reported to have said, “You, sir, are the greatest athlete in the world,” to whom Thorpe supposedly replied, “Thanks, King.”
In September 1912, after the Olympic Games, Thorpe won the AAU All-Around Championship in New York; he won seven of 10 events and came in second in the other three! Later, Thorpe was an assistant football coach at Indiana University for a season.
In 1913, Thorpe started playing professionally in baseball, football, and basketball. “Most of Thorpe's biographers had been unaware of his basketball career. By 1926, he was the main feature of the ‘World Famous Indians’… a traveling basketball team. ‘Jim Thorpe's world famous Indians’ barnstormed for at least two years (1927–28) in multiple states. Although stories about Thorpe's team were published in some local newspapers at the time, his basketball career is not well-documented,” again, according to Wikipedia. What’s been overlooked, however, is that Jim Thorpe played for the Rush County Indians during this period, probably for the 1927 season. I have seen a picture of the team! There were only seven players, most from Rush County, but Jim Thorpe was definitely in the picture! How about that? The Rush County Indians starring the immortal Jim Thorpe!
That’s —30— for this week.
