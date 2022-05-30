RUSH COUNTY - If you watch television on a regular basis, and most people do, perhaps you’ve noticed the plethora of ads for all the products that are supposed to help you lose weight, or get back in shape, or improve your health by just taking a few capsules or tablets. They make it sound so easy! Of course, you can’t buy their products in any store, that would make their products too easy to return. You can only order them on-line and, more often than not, once they have your credit card information and mailing address, if you’re not careful, you will continue to receive their products on a monthly basis and your credit card will automatically be charged for each month’s shipment. Even if you order their product on a “trial” basis, and if they have your e-mail address, you’ll hear from your own “personal account representative” who probably lives in the Philippines, and with each e-mail there will probably be a new, extra-special, never-heard-of-before, fabulous offer if only you agree to sign up for their automatic monthly program that locks you in for some unspecified period of time.
The ads that are particularly loathsome are the miraculous weight loss pills. All you have to do is take the pills and you’ll magically lose weight without having to get off the sofa! I’ve been paying particular attention to ads of this type and most of them include, in almost hushed tones, “combined with diet and exercise.” What they don’t tell you is that losing weight can only be done with diet and exercise – that their pills really don’t really add anything to losing weight except decreasing the weight of money in your pocket! The problem is most people don’t really want to change their lifestyle; the sofa is comfortable and the pie tastes good. So, if people can lose weight, which they know they should, by merely gulping down some “diet” pills, that’s a pretty easy way out. The facts, however, are pretty simple to talk about but very difficult to do. The ONLY way to lose weight is through changing your diet and making yourself get off the sofa and exercise! Oh, I know, people promise themselves that they’re going to start a diet and exercise program next month or after the holidays or on their next birthday, but putting it off a little longer just wastes time and continues to shorten lives.
If hasn’t been that long ago when I saw a large woman getting out of her car at the grocery store. She walked, perfectly well I might add, the 30 or 40 yards to the entrance of the store and immediately plopped right down in one of the little motorized carts and rolled into the store! This lady could have walked and should have walked, for the exercise, to put her groceries in a cart you have to push! But it was easier to navigate the store sitting down!
I’m not going to bore you with a list of chronic illnesses that obesity causes except to point out that heart disease is at or near the top of the list. You’d think that the prospect of having a stroke or a heart attack would be enough to frighten people into abandoning a sedentary lifestyle and eating a healthier diet, but I guess people don’t think it can happen to them.
So, what do they do? They look for the easy way out. They order a supply of weight loss pills which guarantee to help lose weight (with diet and exercise in the small print). None of that stuff works! You might as well throw your hard-earned money away as spend it on magic weight loss capsules.
If nothing else, get off the sofa and walk around the house a few times. Then, after a few weeks, walk around the block a time or two. And, as you get stronger, maybe you’ll want to try some other exercises. They key is making yourself move! Moving is the best medicine for most people, particularly when you think about how much everybody sits these days. You seldom see people chopping wood or digging ditches or shoveling coal any more; we have machines for those kinds of things. Think about it. Most people sit all day where they work. They sit in a car driving to and from work. They sit when they get home. They sit in church. Kids sit in classrooms most of the day. Think about all the drive-in places there are: drive-up banking, drive-thru fast food places. And now, you can order nearly every product imaginable on-line! And everything I just rattled off can be done sitting down!
I’ve written before about all the in-home products available that make it increasingly easier to sit all the time. Motorized wheel-chairs, stair-lifts, walk-in bath/shower combinations… Well, inventive people have almost made it possible for people to never have to stand up at all!
Well, weight-loss pills are just another way to supposedly lose weight and get back in shape while sitting down! No matter what you hear on TV, no matter how wonderful it sounds, the only real way to lose weight and feel better is to eat less and exercise more! There is no easy way out. Doing nothing may be viewed as an easy way out, and it is! Permanently!
That’s —30— for this week.
