GREENSBURG – It seems to me that Decatur County has an abundance of talented writers. At least five of my friends have written at least one book this year that will be valued forever and read until the end of time. There may be more; if so, let me know. These five are the nonfiction ones I’ve read this year that were written by a Decatur County resident, a person who has lived in Decatur County, or someone who worked here.
1. Larry Rueff – After he found things about “Railroads in Decatur County” that most of us didn’t know. I wrote in a column, “Today I’ll share with you something that is just almost too good to be true. But it is true.” Dr. Rueff found things about our railroads in unexpected places and shared them with us. It is an outstanding book. There are so many photos in the book that you can look daily and still find something new. And then, after all his work and getting the book published, he gave hundreds of the books to the Decatur County Historical Society.
2. John Pratt – Published the book “Historic Tales of Decatur County Indiana.” There are so many sections of the book, and what a treat it is to read the 365-day Calendar of Events that happened in Decatur County on each day. For example, on December 29, 1893, Wilber Kendall, a member of the Journalism Hall of Fame, was born in Greensburg. Of course, John then went on to make our bicentennial year very special with help from accomplished individuals.
3.David Fry – Published “Purpose in the Darkness. Lighten Grief and Mourning with Faith, Hope and Sharing.” If you know David you probably see him as an intelligent person who understands people and whose religion plays an important role in his life. Although the book is about death and grief it could never be called a “grief book.” The book has plenty of humor and it is certainly a book that on one would ever be sorry to have read. It came at an excellent time in my own life and I am sure others would say the same.
4. Dan Markham – Wrote “52 Masses” and I haven’t read all of it yet. It should be coming out in a short time. Dan visited every state in the union, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The purpose was to attend a Mass in every state throughout the United States and write about each. It is probably not at all what you think it might be. He visited some unusual places and churches. I won’t give it away, but I assure you that you will be surprised. It doesn’t matter if you belong to a Catholic church, Protestant or no church, I sincerely believe you will find this book a treasure. I’ve read only parts of it, but it’s special.Dan was a reporter and editor here at one time and even I recognized that he was a truly gifted writer. I hope by the time you read this it will be available for purchase.
5 – Jerry Battiste – He’s written four books that I know about: “Matt Swift Tweets,” “Matt Swift, Tweets (again),” “8 Lucky Stories of Love, Life, Mystery and Suspense,” and “Steampunk Rules – Miracle Run.” If you know Jerry you wouldn’t expect his books to be anything but out of the ordinary. He has a gift for seeing things in a way that most of us don’t. And his books are a really good read.
If you want to know more about any of the books let me know and I will put you in touch with any one or more of these fine writers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.