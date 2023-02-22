James N. Annis
Civil War veteran James N. Annis was born October 16, 1844, in Kentucky. When the war began many in the border states were confused about what side they should join. Some friends and families they had known all their lives joined the South and others joined the North. Annis enlisted April 5, 1862, and was assigned to Co. G, 18th Regiment Kentucky Volunteer Infantry and attached to Union Generals Thomas and Rosencrans.
The first battle in which he fought was at Richmond, Kentucky, in August 1862. Then on to Carthage, Tennessee, and next to Murfreesboro and Hoover's Gap, and then skirmishes with Confederate General Braxton Bragg's army.
Then they marched into Georgia and took part in the battle of Chickamauga. General Rosencrans was dismissed after losing that battle to the South. While there and during a lull in the fighting, Mr. Annis and his comrades were standing in line when a rebel sharpshooter stepped from behind a tree and fired at a distance of about four hundred yards. The bullet plowed up the dirt at Mr. Annis' feet. The sharpshooter was instantly killed.
While in Chattanooga they met General Bragg's army and nearly starved. Another battle took place at Mission Ridge and finally the regiment was attached to Sherman's army and marched from Atlanta to the sea. As the war was nearing its end, Annis got the measles and was confined in the hospital for eight days. On April 4, 1865, he was mustered out of service in North Carolina. He went to Washington, where he was paid and discharged on April 14, 1865, the same day that President Lincoln was assassinated.
Annis returned home to Kentucky, but 10 years later he and his family moved to Decatur County, Indiana, where an uncle (John N. Anness and family) and a sister (Charity Anness Menefee) had moved some years before. The Annis family moved to a farm in Jackson Township where they lived for about 15 years. Then, they moved to another farm in Washington Township where they stayed two years before moving on to Clay Township for an additional five years. In 1897, they settled in Greensburg.
He and his family were members of First Christian Church. He was a member of the Grand Army of the Republic, the Royal Arch Masons, the Union Veterans' League and he was active in what was called the "Joe Cannon" Republicans party. Annis died February 11, 1937, with the funeral held in First Christian Church. He was buried in South Park Cemetery.
Almon S. Creath
Civil War veteran Almon S. Creath died June 30, 1930, at age 92 and is buried in South Park Cemetery. He was the mayor of Greensburg from 1887 to 1889. He was born in Ripley County but was living in Decatur County by 1880. He was the oldest Mason in eastern Indiana at the time of his death. He served in the Sixth Indiana Regiment during the Civil War from 1861 through September 1864. He was the oldest of 14 children.
His record shows that he was enlisted as a First Sergeant and was demoted to Private, then later was promoted to Corporal. No reason for the demotion is given but note that his wife, Emeline, died on May 9, 1863. Perhaps he deserted for a period of time. If so, the demotion was a far more compassionate outcome for the gravity of that offense. Some soldiers faced the firing squad.
Creath was in Company K of the Sixth, but I couldn't find exactly which battles he fought in. The Sixth Regiment fought in the battle of Shiloh, Corinth, Stone's River, Chickamauga, Brown's Ferry, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Rocky Faced Ridge, Adairsville, Pickett's Mills, Pine Hill, Kenesaw and the Siege of Atlanta.
During service his regiment lost nine officers and 116 enlisted men were killed and mortally wounded and 2 officers and 140 enlisted men died by disease, making the total 267.
