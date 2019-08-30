RUSHVILLE -- Have you ever wondered how many days per year our elected representatives in Congress work! Well, I checked it out. The average number of days Congress is in session since 2001 is only 138 days per year. That’s fewer than three days per week! It actually figures out to be one day in three. The rest of the of the population works, on average, 246 days each year, minus two weeks for vacation. Now, for being in session only 138 days each year, they’re paid $174,000! That’s three times more money than the median household earns in this country!
To break it down even further, the average hourly wage in this country is $26.43 per hour. For members of Congress the average hourly wage is a little more than $157.00 per hour for the tine they’re in session!
Of course there are other things that members of Congress do besides being officially in session. They have to be accessible to the people who voted for them, as well as those who didn’t but are still in their state or Congressional District. Other duties include responding to phone calls from the public, holding town-hall meetings; enduring public scrutiny and criticism, not to mention sacrificing family time when Congress is in session. So, one could make the argument that members of Congress do lots more than sit in their respective Chambers.
Nevertheless, even when members of the House, for example, are supposed to be in their seats, the House chamber is often nearly empty. That’s why so many shots of a Congressman speaking at the rostrum in the well of House don’t show that he’s speaking to a nearly empty chamber! Ezra Klein, writing for the Washington Post, wrote, “The problem with Congress isn’t what they do on recess, it’s what they don’t do when they’re in session.”
“Just days before Congress is to leave Washington (and not return until after Labor Day!), there’s almost no real activity,” says a team of NBC News reporters. “Indeed, as it faces a record-high disapproval rating in the NBC/WSJ poll, Congress is doing two things right now: 1) packing its bags for its month-long break, and 2) laying the groundwork for the fall fights on all the issues.”
Why is it that people dislike Congress so much, aside from the great salary for the relatively little time the members seem to spend solving the nation’s problems? Here are seven reasons proposed by Tom Murse writing for ThoughtCo.:
1. “It's Too Big. There are 435 members of the House of Representatives and 100 members of the Senate. Lots of people think Congress is way too big and expensive, especially when you consider it appears to accomplish very little.
2. “It Can't Get Anything Done. Congress has let the federal government shut down, on average, once every two years over the past 37 years because lawmakers could not reach accord on a spending deal.
3. “It's Overpaid. Members of Congress are paid a base salary of $174,000, and that's way too much, according to public-opinion polls. A majority of Americans believe members of Congress - a majority of whom are already millionaires - should earn less than $100,000 a year.
4. “It Doesn't Seem to Work a Whole Lot. The House of Representatives has averaged 137 ‘legislative days’ a year since 2001, according to records kept by the Library of Congress. That's about one day of work every three days, or fewer than three days a week. (I believe that point was made earlier in this piece!)
5. “It's Not Very Responsive. How would you feel if you took the time to write a detailed letter to your member of Congress explaining your concerns about the particular issue, and your representative responded with a form letter that began, ‘Thank you for contacting me regarding ________. I appreciate your views on this important issue and welcome the opportunity to respond.’
6. “Congressmen Waffle Too Much. It's called political expediency, and elected officials have mastered the art of taking positions that will maximize their chances of getting re-elected.
7. “They Keep Spending More Than They Have. The biggest federal deficit on record is $1,412,700,000,000. We can debate whether that's the president’s fault or Congress’ fault. But they both share in the blame, and that's probably a reasonable sentiment.
The only reasonable solution to the problems associated with the Congress, it seems to me, is the passage of legislation that would limit the number of terms a member of the House or Senate could serve. The President can only serve two four-year terms. Why shouldn’t the same be true of the Congress? If a Senator could only serve two six-year terms, he or she would still be in office for twelve years. Members of the House probably should be limited to six two-year terms. That would enable them to serve twelve years in the House – the same as in the Senate. The plus to term limits is enabling members of Congress to focus on policy instead of politics, such as raising money for re-election campaigns and constantly running for office. Term limits would enable members of Congress to focus on the important issues of the day. The way things are, being a member of Congress is a pretty sweet deal in terms of time off, pay, and the implicit notion that not much of substance needs to be done – except getting re-elected.
That’s -- 30 -- for this week.
