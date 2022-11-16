GREENSBURG - It is winter in Indiana. Since we had our first measurable snow on November 12, as the story goes, that means we will have 12 more snows this winter. We will see how that plays out. At least we didn't have snow for the football game on Friday. We have been going to North Decatur's home games this year. I think we will pass on this coming game for the semi-state championship. It is getting too cold for me. We can stay at home and watch some of it. Go Chargers!
We have had several great events locally to honor our veterans. If we see a veteran, be sure to thank them for their service. Also recently, there has been many articles in the paper about our students, not just sports, but drama events, art exhibits, FFA contests and many more. We need to thank our teachers and school leaders for all their time to help our students become our leaders for the future.
Now it is time to think about Thanksgiving and all the things we are thankful for. Not everyone can be with their families on Thanksgiving for one reason or another, but it is a good time to send them a card or a phone call - or maybe even bring them a homemade food item. We are lucky to be able to celebrate our family together, so I have to make dressing and rolls to take to our daughter's for Thanksgiving.
Holiday Ham Balls
3 c. biscuit mix
1 1/2 c. smoked ham, finely chopped
16 oz. pkg. of shredded Cheddar cheese
2/3 c. milk
1/2c. grated Parmesan cheese
2 T. dried parsley
2 t. spicy mustard
Mix all ingredients together and shape into 1-inch balls. Place about 2 inches apart on a lightly greased jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from pan and serve warm. Makes about 7 dozen. These are good for an appitizer or can be served for breakfast.
Mom's Red Stew
1 lb. stew beef, cubed
3 T. oil
4 to 5 c. water
26 oz. can tomato soup
1 stalk celery, sliced
4 to 5 potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 to 4 carrots, peeled and sliced
Brown stew meat in oil in a large kettle. Add soup, water and celery; heat to boiling over medium heat. Reduce heat and add potatoes and carrots. Simmer slowly for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until vegetables are tender. Serves 4 to 6.
Country Sausage and Apples
1 1 lb. pkg. smoked sausage sliced into 1 inch slices
3 Granny Smith apples, cored and diced
1 c. brown sugar
1/4 to 1/2 c. water
Arrange sausage in a slow cooker, top with apples, sprinkle with brown sugar. Pour water over the sugar and stir gently. Cover and cook on high setting for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Makes 4 servings.
Southern Praline Cake
1 pkg. butter pecan cake mix
1 16 oz. container coconut-pecan frosting mix
4 eggs, beaten
3/4 c. oil
1 c. water
1 c. chopped pecans
Combine all ingredients except nuts in a large bowl; mix until combined. Stir in half the nuts. Sprinkle the remaining pecans in a lightly greased 10 inch bundt pan; pour batter over pecans. Bake at 350 for 50 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.
