GREENSBURG - Summer is here, time to enjoy all those summer events, family get-togethers, ball games and, of course, the Decatur County Fair July 13 to 19.

As a 4-Her, it always seemed like a last minute thing to get done and I am sure it is still the same. Be sure to check the Open Class categoryies and entry times, and get your exhibits ready!

Here are a few Homemaker events coming up besides the fair:

Aug. 7, Homemakers council meeting at 1 p.m. in the Extension Office

Sept. 21, Achievement Night at First Baptist Church (Greensburg)

Sept. 28, District Fall Meeting at Hanover in Jefferson County

I am looking forward to the Farmer's Market for some fresh vegetables this summer. My tomato plants are blooming, but I am sure there won't be enough to can. It is also time for fresh fruit such as peaches, berries and apples to be available locally.

Here are a few recipes for you to try!

Blueberry Streusel Cobbler

1 pt. fresh blueberries

1 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp. grated lemon peel

3/4 c. cold butter

2 c. biscuit baking mix

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. chopped nuts

Blueberry sauce

1/2 c. sugar

1 T. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. each of cinnamon and nutmeg

1/2 c. water

Combine blue berries, milk and lemon peel. In another bowl, combine 1 1/2 c. of the biscuit mix and 3/4 c. of butter., mix until crumbly; add blueberry mixture and spread in a 9-inch square pan. In a small bowl, combine remaining biscuit mix and sugar; cut in remaining 2 T. butter until crumbly. Add nuts. Sprinkle over cobbler. Bake 1 hour or until golden brown. Serve warm with ice cream and blue sauce. For the sauce, combine 1/2 c. of sugar, the cornstarch and the spices. Gradually add the 1/2 c. of water. Cook until thick and stir in 1 pt. of blueberries and cook and stir until hot. Serves 8 to 12.

Poppy Seed Dressing

(This is very good on fresh fruit.)

1/3 c. sugar

5 T. cider vinegar

2 1/2 teaspoons poppy seed

1 1/2 tsp, grated onion

1 tsp. ground mustard

1.2 tsp, salt

1 c. oil

Combine first 6 ingredients. Slowly whisk in oil. Cover and refrigerate. Serve with fruit. Makes 1 1/2 c.

Pineapple Beef Stir Fry

1 20 oz. can pineapple chunks

1/2 c. minced fresh parsley

1/4 c.soy sauce

1 T. ground ginger

1 lb. boneless beef round steak, sliced

2 tsp. oil

1 med. red pepper, sliced

1/2 c. fresh green beans

1 T. chopped green chilies

1 tsp. cornstarch

2 cloves, garlic minced

2 green onion, sliced

Hot cooked rice

Drain the pineapple, reserving 1 c. and 3/4 c. In a bowl, combine parsley, soy sauce, ginger and reserve pineapple juice; mix well. Remove 3/4 c.;cover and refrigerate. Place beef in a large resealable plastic bag; add remaining marinade. Seal bag; refrigerate for 30 minutes. Drain and discard marinade. In a skillet, stir-fry beef in oil for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove beef and keep warm. Add red pepper, beans, chilies and garlic. Stir-fry for 5 minutes. Combine cornstarch and reserved juice then add mixture to skillet. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add onions, beef and pineapple. Serve over rice. Makes 4 servings.

Overnight Casserole

1 lb. hamburger or chopped chicken

1/2 lb. Velveeta cheese, cubed

2 c. macaroni, dry

3 c. milk

1 can cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup.

Fry or bake the meat, then mix all the ingredients together and let set 8 hours or overnight. Stir and bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees stirring half-way. Serves 8.

SO FAR; SO GOOD

Dear Lord; so far today, Lord, I've done all right. I haven't gossiped, lost my temper, been greedy, grumpy, nasty, selfish or over indulgent. I am very thankful for that. But in a few minutes, Lord, I'm going to get out of bed and from then on, I'm probably going to need a lot more help. Amen.

Eileen Fisse: news@greensburgdailynews.com.

