GREENSBURG - Summer is here, time to enjoy all those summer events, family get-togethers, ball games and, of course, the Decatur County Fair July 13 to 19.
As a 4-Her, it always seemed like a last minute thing to get done and I am sure it is still the same. Be sure to check the Open Class categoryies and entry times, and get your exhibits ready!
Here are a few Homemaker events coming up besides the fair:
Aug. 7, Homemakers council meeting at 1 p.m. in the Extension Office
Sept. 21, Achievement Night at First Baptist Church (Greensburg)
Sept. 28, District Fall Meeting at Hanover in Jefferson County
I am looking forward to the Farmer's Market for some fresh vegetables this summer. My tomato plants are blooming, but I am sure there won't be enough to can. It is also time for fresh fruit such as peaches, berries and apples to be available locally.
Here are a few recipes for you to try!
Blueberry Streusel Cobbler
1 pt. fresh blueberries
1 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
2 tsp. grated lemon peel
3/4 c. cold butter
2 c. biscuit baking mix
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. chopped nuts
Blueberry sauce
1/2 c. sugar
1 T. cornstarch
1/2 tsp. each of cinnamon and nutmeg
1/2 c. water
Combine blue berries, milk and lemon peel. In another bowl, combine 1 1/2 c. of the biscuit mix and 3/4 c. of butter., mix until crumbly; add blueberry mixture and spread in a 9-inch square pan. In a small bowl, combine remaining biscuit mix and sugar; cut in remaining 2 T. butter until crumbly. Add nuts. Sprinkle over cobbler. Bake 1 hour or until golden brown. Serve warm with ice cream and blue sauce. For the sauce, combine 1/2 c. of sugar, the cornstarch and the spices. Gradually add the 1/2 c. of water. Cook until thick and stir in 1 pt. of blueberries and cook and stir until hot. Serves 8 to 12.
Poppy Seed Dressing
(This is very good on fresh fruit.)
1/3 c. sugar
5 T. cider vinegar
2 1/2 teaspoons poppy seed
1 1/2 tsp, grated onion
1 tsp. ground mustard
1.2 tsp, salt
1 c. oil
Combine first 6 ingredients. Slowly whisk in oil. Cover and refrigerate. Serve with fruit. Makes 1 1/2 c.
Pineapple Beef Stir Fry
1 20 oz. can pineapple chunks
1/2 c. minced fresh parsley
1/4 c.soy sauce
1 T. ground ginger
1 lb. boneless beef round steak, sliced
2 tsp. oil
1 med. red pepper, sliced
1/2 c. fresh green beans
1 T. chopped green chilies
1 tsp. cornstarch
2 cloves, garlic minced
2 green onion, sliced
Hot cooked rice
Drain the pineapple, reserving 1 c. and 3/4 c. In a bowl, combine parsley, soy sauce, ginger and reserve pineapple juice; mix well. Remove 3/4 c.;cover and refrigerate. Place beef in a large resealable plastic bag; add remaining marinade. Seal bag; refrigerate for 30 minutes. Drain and discard marinade. In a skillet, stir-fry beef in oil for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove beef and keep warm. Add red pepper, beans, chilies and garlic. Stir-fry for 5 minutes. Combine cornstarch and reserved juice then add mixture to skillet. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add onions, beef and pineapple. Serve over rice. Makes 4 servings.
Overnight Casserole
1 lb. hamburger or chopped chicken
1/2 lb. Velveeta cheese, cubed
2 c. macaroni, dry
3 c. milk
1 can cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup.
Fry or bake the meat, then mix all the ingredients together and let set 8 hours or overnight. Stir and bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees stirring half-way. Serves 8.
SO FAR; SO GOOD
Dear Lord; so far today, Lord, I've done all right. I haven't gossiped, lost my temper, been greedy, grumpy, nasty, selfish or over indulgent. I am very thankful for that. But in a few minutes, Lord, I'm going to get out of bed and from then on, I'm probably going to need a lot more help. Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.