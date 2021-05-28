RUSHVILLE - It doesn’t really seem all that long ago when classmates Rick Levi, Danny Earnest and I sat down for the first time to talk about the idea of creating a foundation for the community, but as most people know by now it was 30 years ago.
A lot of progress has been made since that first discussion took place among the three of us at a table in the dining room at the local Elks Club! As it turns out, our discussions took place at just about the same time Lilly Endowment was starting its first gift initiative designed to encourage every county in the state to start a community foundation.
I think it’s safe to say that we knew we were on to something good the more we talked about it, but I don’t think any of the three of us ever imagined that 30 years later the total assets of the Rush County Community Foundation would exceed $20 million! We did, nevertheless, believe that if we did it right that one day the community foundation would be one of the most influential organizations in the county, and that belief has certainly turned out to be true.
It’s probably important to mention at this point that none of the three of us have ever been given or asked for a dime for our efforts to get the foundation up and started all those year ago; we did it because Rush County was our home and where we all got our starts in life.
It’s also a tribute to the Rushville High School Class of 1963 that not only were Rick, Danny and I all members of that class, so was our first Executive Director, the late Susie Northan Hazelett. The truth of the matter is someone else would probably have started a local foundation if we had not done it. It was just serendipitous that we started talking about it just about the same time that Lilly Endowment was starting its first gift initiative to encourage counties to create local foundations.
When the three of us heard about what Lilly was doing, we invited a representative down to tell us what we might be able to do to participate in their gift initiative. One of the first suggestions to the three of us was to broaden our vision of what a foundation could do for the community over the long run, which is exactly what we decided to do.
Initially, as I recall, our idea was to create a foundation for the purpose of rewarding outstanding teachers at the high school, chosen by the department chairs, for a monetary reward substantial enough to incentive all the members of the faculty to strive for even higher levels of excellence in the classroom. (At the time, the teacher’s union would not allow the school corporation to reward outstanding classroom teachers by designating them as “master instructors” with a monetary award accompanying that designation; too many chances for favoritism, we were told.)
Anyway, the Lilly spokesman suggested that we broaden our mission to align with the mission they had in mind for community foundations all across the State of Indiana. Needless to say, that’s just what we did. And the results have been amazing. Who could ever have dreamed that just three decades later over $7 million dollars would have been given out for worthwhile projects all over the county, along with hundreds of scholarships to help local students continue their educations beyond high school, as well as grants to local non-profit organizations for still a broader array of projects?
The best part is that the money received by the Rush County Community Foundation will continue to help the county make progress forever!
Although this may sound a little self-laudatory, one of the smartest things Rick, Danny and I did was invite like-minded people to serve on our first board of directors. I had a photograph of those first board member members which, of course, I can’t find at the moment. I wanted it so I could give appropriate recognition to those people who also came to believe in what the embryonic community foundation could become. Names that come to mind include Jean Ann Harcourt, Ercel Beaver, Dr. Doug Morrell, Ken Waits, Phil Mitchell, Suellen Reed, and Bob Waggener. There were others, and I intend no slight to any whose names are omitted here simply because I can’t remember all their names. The point is we intentionally picked people who were the sort who wanted to help make Rush County an even better place in which to live.
The Lilly spokesman told us the day would come when, if we did it correctly, someone would come in and give as a check for a half-million dollars. I can remember being skeptical at the time, but sure enough, one of our firs major donors was Francis Hilbert, who gave the Foundation over $380,000 for a scholarship to help young women finish their college educations.
I remember Danny Earnest telling me he believed in the generosity of Rush County people and that the Foundation would continue to grow because of them. Turns out he was right! Thanks to the amazing contributions from the generosity of local people, the Rush County Community Foundation has consistently grown every year for the last 30 years and, I think, everyone involved has discovered that there aren’t many things in this life more fun than giving away money for a worthwhile cause.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.