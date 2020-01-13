A few weeks ago, I was reading a little item in the Indianapolis Star called “Today in History.” I noticed that on Nov. 4, 1879, the famous humorist Will Rogers was born in Oologah, Oklahoma. The reason that particular item caught my attention was because my late Aunt Nell Winship was born in the same year, but just one month earlier on Oct. 4. Aunt Nell lived to be 97, so she was around for the birth of all three of our boys. She passed away in 1976, just a few months before her 98th birthday.
On the other hand, Will Rogers died in a plane crash in 1935 at the age of only 56. During his lifetime, Will Rogers was an American stage and motion picture actor, vaudeville performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist, and social commentator from Oklahoma. He was also a Cherokee citizen born in the Cherokee Nation, Indian Territory. Not many people today know much about Will Rogers, but there are those who still enjoy his humorous comments that, surprisingly, still resonate today. There are still movies available featuring Rogers doing incredible rope tricks (if you’re into that sort of thing). He is best remembered, however, for his humorous sayings. So, this week I thought I would share some of them with you.
Take this one for example: “Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.”
I particularly like this one, and it’s still true today: “Too many people spend money they haven’t earned, to buy things they don’t want, to impress people that they don’t like.”
I think this one is hysterically funny: “There are three kinds of men. The ones that learn by readin’. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.”
Speaking of funny, Will Rogers once said: “Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else.”
In an entirely different vein, Rogers made these valuable statements about life from which we could all benefit: “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” “Do the best you can, and don’t take life too serious.”
Along the same lines: “Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip.”
This one is particularly sound advice: “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.”
In the field of politics Will Rogers was particularly pointed. For instance, he once said: “The short memories of the American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.”
He also said: “A fool and his money are soon elected.” I like that one a lot!
And one more: “I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.”
Will Rogers’s full name was William Penn Adair Rogers. He was born, as previously noted, in 1879. He left home when he was 22 years old. He began his show business career as a trick roper in “Texas Jack’s Wild West Circus” in, of all places, South Africa! In the fall of 1915, Rogers began to appear in Florenz Ziegfeld’s Midnight Frolic. The variety revue began at midnight in the top-floor night club of Ziegfeld’s New Amsterdam Theatre. His run at the New Amsterdam lasted into 1916, when Rogers’s growing popularity led to an engagement on the more famous Ziegfeld Follies where he moved into satire by transforming himself from the “Ropin’ Fool” to the “Talkin’ fool.”
Rogers was soon discovered by Hollywood and he appeared in 48 silent movies.
With the introduction of talking pictures, he made 21 feature films. He also toured the lecture circuit as a humorist, had a syndicated weekly newspaper column from 1922 to 1935, and made numerous appearances on various radio broadcasts. He also wrote numerous humor books.
To wrap up this week’s column, here are a few more famous quotations by Will Roger on politics, et cetera.
“The more you observe politics, the more you’ve got to admit that each party is worse than the other.”
“The difference between death and taxes is death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.”
“I am not a member of any organized political party — I am a Democrat.”
“There are men running governments who shouldn’t be allowed to play with matches.”
“There is no trick to being a humorist when you have the whole government working for you.”
“This country has come to feel the same when Congress is in session as when the baby gets hold of a hammer.”
Finally, here are a few more Will Roger’s quotes not on any particular subject except humor!
“If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.”
“The best way to make a fire with two sticks is to make sure one of them is a match.”
“We’ll show the world we are prosperous if we have to go broke to do it.”
“Successful colleges will start laying plans for a new stadium; unsuccessful ones will start hunting a new coach.”
“Things aren’t what they used to be and probably never were.”
“An onion can make people cry, but there has never been a vegetable invented to make them laugh.”
“We can’t all be heroes, because somebody has to sit on the curb and applaud when they go by.”
“If you get to thinking you’re a person of some influence, try ordering somebody else’s dog around.”
Finally, probably the most fitting for this week: “Never miss a good chance to shut up.”
That’s – 30 – for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.