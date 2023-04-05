GREENSBURG - We wish everyone a happy and blessed Easter. In this crazy world we live in, I hope everyone has a chance to go with your family to the church of your choice and worship as you please. This is a good way to keep our families together.
Easter lilies are one of my favorite spring flowers.
WHEN EASTER LILIES BLOOM
I marvel at God's handiwork, when Easter lilies bloom,
I view with awe the artistry of each stalk, crowned with snow white glory
And yet my faith is strengthened for I know well than man will never reach
the magnitude of God's creative plan
And the old, story of empty cross and tomb,
has a new and deeper meaning
when Easter lilies Bloom
A few recipes for Easter:
Bacon and Egg Lasagna
(This can be made ahead for a brunch.)
1 lb. bacon, diced
1 large onion, diced
1/3 c. flour
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
4 c. milk
12 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained
12 hard boiled eggs, sliced
2 c. shredded Swiss cheese
1/3 c. grated Parmesan cheese
2 T. minced fresh parsley
Cook bacon until crisp. Drain and reserve 1/3 c. of drippings
Saute the onions. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until blended. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil and cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and remove from heat. Spread 1/2 c. of sauce in a greased 9 by 13 inch pan. Layer with 4 noodles, 1/3 of eggs and bacon, Swiss cheese and white sauce. Repeat layers twice. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 until bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh parsley. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting. May be assembled the night before and baked in the morning. Makes 12 servings.
I know we all have our favorites, but sometimes we like to try something new!
Crunchy Cool Slaw
2 pkg. coleslaw mix
2 medium apples sliced
1 large carrot shredded
3/4 c. chopped red onion
1/2 c. chopped green pepper
1/2 c. cider vinegar
1 1/2 tsp. sugar 1/3 c. oil
1 tsp. celery seed
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 c. coarsely chopped dry-roasted peanuts
Combine the first 5 ingredients. In a small bowl whisk together the vinegar, oil,, sugar, celery seed, salt and pepper. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat. Sprinkle with peanuts. Makes 16 servings.
Black Forest Freezer Pie
1 pt. chocolate or vanilla ice cream
1 extra-large graham cracker crust
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 c. powdered sugar
1 8 oz. carton of frozen whipped topping (thawed)
1 can of cherry pie filling (or a different flavor of your choice)
3 T. chocolate syrup
Spoon ice cream in pie crust, cover and freeze for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth and fold in whipped topping. Set aside 1 1/2 c. for topping.Spread remaining cream cheese mixture over ice cream. Using the back of the spoon, make an 8 inch well in the center of the pie for the pie filling. Pipe the remaining cream cheese filling around the edge of the pie and freeze until firm (3 to 4 hours). When serving, top with chocolate syrup. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
A reminder for Homemakers! Reservations for International Night are due April 10. The program is at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Greensburg Senior Center. Don't forget cultural arts items.
