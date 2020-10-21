GREENSBURG – What a refreshing rain we had! I think the drought has been cancelled, at least for a while. The rain gives the farmers a few days to rest before heading out to the fields. It is good for those who have their wheat planted. It will have plenty of moisture to get it up. The trees are still pretty and it is worth a drive to go out to see them. And they’re even promising it will get up to 80 degrees in a day or two.
I know most of you know that our Extension Educator, Christopher Fogle, was recently married. We wish for a long and happy life for him and his wife, Jessica. I am sure he will be back on the job soon, if he hasn’t already gotten back.
The Extension Service is a good place for you to get answers about all the different situations you might encounter. I have learned so much from the various programs I have participated in.
First of all, I was a 4-H’er in my youth for 10 years. In fact, that and church were my social life when I was growing up. I Learned to bake, sew, wire electric plugs, and a host of other projects. There were a lot of things I didn’t get to participate in, such as livestock. I lived on a farm, but my dad didn’t have the money to invest in purebred livestock, plus he didn’t want his daughter living at the fairgrounds for a week.
I still bake and can, and sew to this day, and still love it, except I don’t do it as much as I used to.
After I got married, I joined an Extension Homemaker club and have been in one for over 55 years. It has given me many opportunities that I would not have had otherwise. I have friends all over the state. There are so many programs that cover the gamut of homemaking. You name it, there is a program for it. I still remember some of the lessons we had when new electrical appliances came out such as the blender, electric skillet, microwave, and lots of others. When something new came out, there was a program.
If you are interested in becoming involved in a club, just call the Extension Office and they will put you in contact with someone.
The garden is all done except for turnips. We have the best crop we’ve had in several years. I tried to find recipes, but had to go to some antique cookbooks to find them. Maybe you would like to try some of them if you have extra turnips.
TURNIP CUPS
1 cup cold pork or beef
8 turnips (uniform size)
1 tablespoon butter
1 cup cooked rice
1 tablespoon minced parsley
1 small minced onion
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
Salt and pepper
Peel the turnips, cut a slice from the top and scoop out the inside, leaving a rim 1/4 inch. Cook both tops and shells for 15 minutes in boiling salt water. Arrange them in a baking pan. Fill with the mixed meat, rice, and seasonings. Cover with top fastened with a toothpick. Pour the cooking water around and bake until tender and browned lightly. Serve. Pour over the liquid at the moment when taken to the table. (The portion scooped out may be used for mashed or creamed turnips.)
STUFFED TURNIPS
6 large turnips
1 1/2 cup peas
1 cup mushrooms
Butter
Mashed turnips
Bread crumbs
Cook turnips whole in weak salt water until tender. Hollow out the centers and use the following filling: Creamed peas, and add mushrooms that have been browned in butter, then add enough of the mashed turnips to fill the six centers. Spread top with buttered bread crumbs. Place in oven until nicely browned. Serve with veal or chicken salad, hot rolls and coffee for a Sunday night lunch.
RAGOUT OF TURNIPS
1 onion, minced
2 tablespoons butter or bacon drippings
2 cups diced turnips
1/2 cup stock (bouillon cubes can be used)
Lemon juice
Simmer minced onion in melted fat then add diced turnips and continue simmering for 5 minutes. Add stock, cover and cook at low temperature until turnips are tender. Sprinkle lightly with lemon juice and serve.
TURNIPS AU GRATIN
4 cups diced cooked turnips
1/4 pound cheese
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttered bread crumbs
Peel turnips and boil in salted water until tender. Drain and dice. Prepare a sauce with the milk, flour, fat and salt. Cut the cheese into irregular bits and put in a casserole in alternate layers with cooked turnips, beginning with turnips and ending with cheese. Pour white sauce over all, and top with buttered bread crumbs. Bake in a moderate oven 20 to 30 minutes or until the crumbs are golden brown.
