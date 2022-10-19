GREENSBURG - It sure has been a beautiful fall so far. In a recent drive around Decatur County, the trees are just as beautiful as Brown County and there isn't near the traffic. The farmers are coming along with their harvest. We have had some great weather for continuing the harvest. It sounds like the crops are doing fairly well.
I am so glad to live in the country and can enjoy the fresh air, beautiful trees, birds, etc. I could not imagine living in a large city. We need to thank God every day for all our gifts and pray for those not as well off as we are.
Coming up in a couple of weeks is the election. Be sure to go vote. Early voting has already started. Just remember being able to vote is a privilege. Don't take it for granted. Just get out and vote. When voting be sure to vote for the person you think will do the best job.
Well, how about some recipes for you to try!
Impossible Swiss Ham Pie
2 c. cubed ham, cooked
1 1/2 c. grated Swiss cheese
1/2 c. chopped onion
3/4 c. Bisquick
3 eggs
1 1/2 c. milk
Put ham, cheese, and onion in a greased baking dish. Beat milk, eggs, and Bisquick until smooth. Pour over other ingredients. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. This is a delicious breakfast or brunch dish.
German Pizza
1 lb. hamburger
1/4 c. diced onion
1/2 c. chopped peppers
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 T. butter
6 med. potatoes, peeled and shredded
3 eggs, beaten
1/3 c. milk
2 c. cheddar cheese
Brown beef over medium heat with onion, green pepper, salt and pepper; drain. Spread potatoes in pan. Top with beef mixture. Combine milk and eggs; pour over meat. Bake covered, until tender, about 30 minutes. Top with cheese. Let stand about 15 minutes. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Green Grape Salad
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 8 oz. carton sour cream
1/4 c. sugar
2 - 3 lbs. green grapes
1 c. light brown sugar
2 oz. crushed pecans
Mix together cream cheese, sour cream and sugar. Fold in grapes. Place in a 9 by 13 dish. Mix brown sugar and pecans together, sprinkle over grapes. Cover with plastic. Refrigerate 12 to 24 hours before serving
Rhubarb Brownies
1 1/2 c. brown sugar
1/2 c. shortening
1 egg
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. flour
2 c. rhubarb, cut fine
1/4 c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
Mix together brown sugar, shortening, egg, baking soda, vanilla, flour and rhubarb (adding rhubarb last). Spread in a 9 by 9 inch greased pan. To make topping combine white sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle on top and bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.
Rice Krispie Pie
1 unbaked pie shell
2 eggs
2/3 c. sugar
1/2 c. Karo
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
3 T. melted butter
1/4 c. water
1 1/4 c. Rice Krispies
Beat eggs; add sugar, Karo, salt, vanilla, butter and water. Fold in Rice Krispies. Pour into an unbaked pie shell. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
KINDNESS IS A LANGUAGE WHICH THE DEAF CAN HEAR AND THE BLIND CAN SEE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.