GREENSBURG - With fall on the way it is time for vegetable garden clean-up.
When your garden is finished, be sure to remove all stems, stalks and dead debris. First, be sure to remove all weeds one last time before you call it quits. The debris can be put in your compost pile (not the weeds). Protect your garden soil with mulch or compost or plant cover crops for the winter.
Also, this is time to consider rotation of plants in your garden for next year. It is never good to grow the same plants in the same place each year.
And, this would be a good time to have your soil tested, and to clean up all stacks and cages from your garden and to do likewise for your garden tools such as hoes, rakes and tillers. Just think how much easier this will be when spring comes. I know we all have good intentions, it is just doing it.
Well, so much for gardening. How about some recipes to try!
Pumpkin Bread
1 c. pumpkin
2 eggs
1/2 c. oil
1 c. flour
1 c. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1 sm. box instant vanilla pudding mix
Combine oil, eggs and pumpkin. Combine everything else in a large bowl. Mix together. Grease loaf pan. Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees. Let cool for 5 minutes then wrap in plastic.
Chicken Casserole
3 c. chicken or turkey, cooked
1 c. cooked noodles or rice
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 hard-boiled egg
1 tsp. chopped onion
1 c. chopped celery
2/3 c. salad dressing
Mix together, put into a greased casserole dish. Top with 1 c. crushed corn flake crumbs mixed with 1/2 c. melted butter. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.
Sweet Potato Cashew Bake
1/3 c. brown sugar
1/3 c. broken cashews
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
4 med. sweet potatoes cooked and sliced (3 cups)
1 c. drained and diced canned peaches
2 T. butter
Mix together the sugar, cashews, salt and ginger. In a 1 1/2 qt. casserole, arrange in alternate layers half of the sliced sweet potatoes, half of the diced peaches and half of the brown sugar mixture. Repeat the layers and dot with the butter. Bake in a covered casserole in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Uncover and continue baking an additional 10 minutes. Garnish with additional peach slices. Makes 6 servings.
Zucchini Dressing
3 c. peeled and shredded zucchini
1 sm. onion, finely chopped
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
2 well beaten eggs
1/4 c. cooking oil
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning
3/4 c. Bisquick mix
In a large bowl, mix zucchini, onion and cheese; add eggs, oil, salt, pepper and seasoning. Mix, then stir in Bisquick with fork just until blended. Pour into a greased 7 by 11 inch baking dish. Put buttered bread or cracker crumbs on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Apple Brownies
2/3 c. margarine
2 c. brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 c. chopped apples
1 c. chopped nuts
Cream butter and brown sugar, add eggs and vanilla. Mix. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; add to mixture. Stir in apples and nuts. Spread in a greased 9 by 12 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. When cool, sprinkle with powdered sugar. Cut in squares to serve.
