GREENSBURG - We have been having beautiful fall weather. It has been great for all the fall festival's locally and in our neighboring communities. This is also a great family time for gathering fall decorations, going to a pumpkin patch or enjoying a hayride with neighbors and friends. There are always several craft shows this time of the year also. I attended one this weekend. This is a good time to go some early Christmas shopping or even see items you can go home and make yourself. I usually prefer to do that if possible.
It is time for the clubs to get their information in for the Achievement Night. It will be held at 6 p.m. October 20 at the Greensburg Senior Center. The Clinton Club will be the hostess.and the theme will be Christmas. Club presidents need to get their merit award numbers, list of deceased members since last year, and nominations for Homemakers of the Year in by October 1. Also, each club is to furnish a $5 door prize. Reservations for the meal are $15 and need to be sent to Deb Greiwe by October 12. Deb's address is 4271 S. CR 60 E., Greensburg, IN 47240. Hope to see a good crowd!
Pan-Seared Salmon with Dill Sauce
1 T. oil
4 salmon fillets ( 6 oz. each)
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
Dash of salt
1/2 c. plain yogurt
1/4 c. mayonnaise
14 c finely chopped cucumber
2 tsp. snipped fresh dill
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Sprinkle salmon with Italian seasoning and salt. Place in a skillet, skin side down. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, about 5 minutes per side. Combine remaining ingredients and serve with the salmon. Makes 4 servings.
Sweet Gingered Chicken Wings
1 c. flour
2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. pepper
24 chicken wings (about 5 lbs.
Sauce
1/4 c. honey
1/4 c. thawed orange juice concentrate
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
Fresh minced parsley (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with foil; coat with cooking spray. In a shallow dish combine flour, salt, paprika and pepper. Add chicken wings, a few at a time; toss to coat. Divide the wings between the two sheets and bake for 30 minutes. In another bowl, combine honey, orange juice and ginger; brush on wings and bake another 25 to 30 minutes. Preheat broiler and broil wings 4 inches from heat until lightly browned (1 to 2 minutes) and sprinkle with parsley
Pumpkin Crunch Parfaits
3/4 c cold milk
1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix
2 c. whipped topping
1 c. canned pumpkin 1 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 c. chopped pecans
32 gingersnap cookies, crushed (about 1 1/2 cups)
In a mixing bowl, beat milk and pudding mix on low for 2 minutes. Stir in whipped topping, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice; mix well. Fold in pecans. Spoon half the mixture into parfait glasses; top with half the crumbs. Repeat layers and top with additional whipped topping. Makes 6 servings.
Chocolate Coconut Bars
1 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls
1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
1 egg 1/3 c. powdered sugar
3/4 c. coconut
1 c. chocolate chips
1/4 c. chopped nuts
Unroll dough into a long rectangle on an ungreased baking sheet. Roll out to a 9 by 13 rectangle, building up dough around edge. Combine cream cheese, egg, powdered sugar and cream together. Stir in coconut. Spread over crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, until mixture is set. Immediately sprinkle on chips and let stand for 5 minutes. Spread melted chips over the top; sprinkle with nuts. Cool completely before cutting into bars.
