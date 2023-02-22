February is almost over. The next thing we will be getting ready for is spring as we think about making a garden and putting out the crops. Time does fly and I don't have all my winter projects done. I have made two quilts and bound them. Also working on one with embroidered blocks. We got six puzzles for Christmas and are now on number 5. I like to stay busy!
February is American Heart Month. The term heart disease refers to all types of heart conditions. Almost as many women die each years of heart disease as do men. It is a good time to check with your doctor if you have any symptoms. Don't wait.
This week is the beginning of the lenten season so I am giving you a few recipes to may want to try.
Tuna Casserole
1 small can of tuna
1 can of mushroom soup
1 c. small precooked peas
potato chips
Combine tuna, soup and peas. Put in a casserole dish, sprinkle potato chips on top and bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.
Potato and Eggs
3 large potatoes, cooked and sliced
3 hard boiled eggs
salt and pepper
White sauce
3 T. butter
2 small onions. chopped
2 T. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
3 c. milk
Layer potatoes and sliced eggs in a baking dish. Add salt and pepper. Saute onions in butter, remove onions. Add flour and salt to butter. Stir until light brown. Add milk and let come to a boil. Add onions and pour over potatoes and eggs in baking dish. Cover with bread crumbs and bake until brown on top. You may use macaroni instead of potatoes.
Tuna Burgers
1 (7 oz. ) can of tuna
1 c chopped celery
1 small onion, minced
1/2 c. shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 c. salad dressing
salt and pepper to taste
6 hamburger buns
Mix all ingredients. Fill buttered buns with mixture. Wrap in foil. May refrigerate before heating. Just before serving, heat oven to 350 degrees and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
Fish Stick Supper
12 oz. pkg. hash browns
4 eggs
2 c. milk
1 T. minced onion
1 14 tsp. seasoned salt
1 tsp. dill weed
dash of pepper
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
12 oz. pkg. fish sticks
Break apart hash browns with a fork and set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs and milk. add onions, seasoned salt, dill and pepper. Stir in hash browns and cheese. Put in a greased 11 X 7 baking dish. Arrange fish sticks on top. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until top is brown and eggs are done.
Fish Fillet Parmesan
1/4 c. melted butter
1/2 c. dry bread crumbs
1/3 c. Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. dried parsley
dash of pepper
1 lb. fresh of frozen fish fillet such as perch, cod, etc.
Place butter in a shallow dish. Combine crumbs, cheese and seasonings. Dip fillet in butter, then coat with crumbs. Place a single layer in a foil covered greased pan. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes then turn and bake 10 more minutes.
Jiffy Rhubarb Dessert
4 c. rhubarb, cut up
1 c. sugar
3 oz. pkg of strawberry gelatin
2 c. of yellow or white cake mix
1 c. cold water
5 T. margarine, melted
Grease a 7 X 10 pan and place rhubarb in it. Sprinkle on sugar then the dry gelatin followed by 2 cups of dry cake mix over rhubarb. Pour water over all. Drizzle margarine over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.