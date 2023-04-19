GREENSBURG - This warm and dry weather sure has brought out the farmers, beginning to put their crops out. It is also time to think about gardening and, of course, flowers. I have decided to wait a week or so to put flowers in my flower boxes. I hope the chance of frost will be over by then.
Just to let you know, Alice will not be writing the column for some time. She is recuperating from a recent fall. Just remember her in your thoughts and prayers.
If you were wondering, there will be Open Classes for the 2023 Decatur County Fair. A committee of ladies are working on this. The booklets are available at the Extension Office. There will be more details as time goes. There will be some new classes as well as the old ones. The only Open Class food category this year will be a pie contest on Monday, July 17. Anyone interested in helping at the fair should call the Extension office at 812-663-8388 for more info.
When I think of spring, salads come to mind. Here are a few salad recipes for you to try.
Fruited Chicken Salad
3 c. cooked chicken, cut in bite size pieces
1 tsp. seasoned salt
1 tsp. celery seed
1 tsp. parsley flakes
1 tsp. dried chives
1 c. pineapple chunks, cut in half (drain and reserve 1 c. juice)
1 c. thinly sliced celery
1 can water chestnuts, drained
1/2 c. toasted slivered almonds
1 c. green grapes, halved
1 c. mayo
Combine all ingredients, except pineapple juice and mayo. Stir the juice and mayo together until smooth. Mix in salad and chill several hours before serving. Serves 6-8.
Fruited Pasta Salad
1 1/2 c. spiral pasta, uncooked
8 oz. can of unsweetened pineapple chunks
8 oz. carton of peach yogurt
2 T. sour cream
1 1/2 c. cubed cantaloupe
1 c. halved seedless grapes
1 1/2 c. sliced fresh strawberries
Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse in cold water, drain and cool. Drain pineapple, reserving 2 T. juice. Set pineapple aside. Combine yogurt, sour cream, and pineapple juice. Combine pasta, pineapple, cantaloupe and grapes. Just before serving, stir in strawberries and drizzle with yogurt mixture. Serves 12.
Spinach Salad
1 pkg. fresh spinach, cleaned and stemmed
1 can of bean sprouts, well drained
6 slices of bacon, fried and drained
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
Dressing
1 c. oil
3/4 c. sugar
1/3 c. ketchup
1/4 c. vinegar
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 sm. onion, minced
pinch of salt
Mix dressing and pour over spinach salad
Blueberry Salad
6 oz. pkg. cherry gelatin
2 c. boiling water
15 oz. bag o f blueberries, frozen
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. sour cream
1/4 c. chopped pecans
In a bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in blueberries and pour into a 12 by 8 by 2 inch dish. Chill until set. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add vanilla and sour cream, mix well. Spread over gelatin layer. Sprinkle with pecans and chill several hours or overnight. Makes 12 servings.
BY THE TIME WE REALIZE OUR PARENTS WERE RIGHT, WE HAVE CHILDREN WHO THINK WE ARE WRONG.
HOUSEWORK IS SOMETHING THAT NOBODY NOTICES, UNTIL THE DAY YOU DON'T DO IT.
