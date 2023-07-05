Well, fair time is here so get your exhibits ready for the Open Classes. Early entry for the crafts, photography and showing your talents are from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and also from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. There are early Open Class forms available to sign up ahead so you don’t have to wait in line. Also, remember Open Class exhibits are open to Decatur County residents only, adults as well as children.
Flower and garden exhibits as well as food preservation will be entered from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m on July 14. The pie contest can be entered from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 17. Be sure to bring the recipes for your pies.
Art Show, which is sponsored by Art on the Square, can also be entered from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13. The booklets with all the details are at the Extension office as well as any questions you may have. Just call Bonita or Christopher at 812-663-8388. We hope to have a great Open Class. If you are interested in helping with the judging and watching the building, just call the office. I hope to see all your exhibits at the fair.
Here are recipes you may like to try!
Frozen Strawberry Salad
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
¾ c. sugar
10 oz. strawberries, drained
2 bananas, sliced
2 13 oz. cans of pineapple, crushed and drained
9 oz. Cool Whip
½ c. nuts
Beat sugar and cream cheese, then add strawberries, bananas and pineapple. Fold in Cool Whip and nuts. Spread in a 13 by 9 inch glass pan. Freeze. Remove from freezer 1 hour before serving.
Simple Hamburger Casserole
1 lb. hamburger, browned and drained
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 bag of tater tots
Velveeta cheese
salt and pepper
In a 1 ½ qt. casserole dish, pin the hamburger; pour the soup over the meat, then add a layer of cheese and top with tater tots. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour.
Corn and Zucchini
3 or 4 medium size zucchini
1 medium onion
butter or margarine
1 pkg. of frozen whole kernel corn
Thinly slice the zucchini and onion. Saute both in butter or margarine until tender. Add corn and cook, covered, until corn is tender.
Working Woman’s Casserole
1 can Spam, cubed
1 pkg. egg noodles
3/4 c. milk
1 can mushroom pieces, drained
1 can cream of mushroom soup
butter
Cook noodles, drain and set aside. Saute Spam and mushroom pieces in butter until Spam is browned lightly. Add milk, soup and pasta. Heat until mixture is heated throughout, to to 15 minutes.
Frozen Fruit Slush
12 oz. frozen orange juice
6 oz. frozen lemonade
2 c. sugar
3 c. water
12 oz. 7-up
20 oz. crushed pineapple
8 bananas, sliced
1 qt. fresh or frozen peach slices
Mix all ingredients and freeze.
Babe Ruth Bars
1 c. sugar
1 c. white corn syrup
1 1/2 c. peanut butter
1 c. salted peanuts
1 T. marshmallow cream
4 c. Special K cereal
Put sugar and syrup in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add next four ingredients. Press in a 9 by 15 inch cookie sheet. Cut in squares. Dip in chocolate and put on wax paper.
