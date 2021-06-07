RUSHVILLE - I read an interesting quote from the New York Times the other day about what’s been called the 1619 Project.
Here are a couple of quotations that give an explanation of what it’s about: “It aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.’” So, as others have advocated, all students will be taught that the beginning of American history wasn’t in 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was written, but when the first enslaved people were brought to this continent in 1619. While few would deny that the arrival of the first enslaved people on this continent is a significant date, to suggest that 1619 was the beginning of this country is, perhaps, giving that date more significance than it really deserves. As United States Senator Tom Cotton has said, “The 1619 Project is a racially divisive and revisionist account of history that threatens the integrity of the Union by denying the true principles on which it was founded.”
The project creator has even suggested that the colonists fought the Revolutionary War in order to preserve slavery. In a December 2019 letter, however, published in The New York Times, historians Gordon S. Wood, James M. McPherson, Sean Wilentz, Victoria Bynum and James Oakes expressed "strong reservations" about the project and requested factual corrections, accusing the authors of a "displacement of historical understanding by ideology." The letter disputed the claim, made in the Hannah-Jones’ introductory essay to the 1619 Project, that "one of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.”
While it is conceivable that preserving slavery may have been on the minds of a few revolutionists, it hardly seems to have been the prime motivator for the American Revolution. Also, last December, approximately a dozen scholars and political scientists specializing in the American Civil War sent a letter to the Times saying that “the 1619 Project offers a historically-limited view of slavery.” While agreeing about the importance of examining American slavery, they objected to what they described as the portrayal of slavery as a uniquely American phenomenon, to construing slavery as a capitalist venture, and to presenting out-of-context quotes of a conversation between Abraham Lincoln and “five esteemed free black men.”
I’m currently reading a new book titled “Abe” by historian David S. Reynolds, a highly acclaimed author, who makes a powerful case that Lincoln was anything but a racist – despite living in a time when racism was widespread, especially in the South. And even in conducting the Civil War, that was beyond a partisan division; that was a war that was conducted - it was actually begun by the South and its belief in slavery. He wanted to win the war…he always had justice, human justice, within his mind.”
“And if he were alive today, he would always have human rights in his mind. And it did turn out to be an anti-slavery war, which was the greatest injustice to human beings that has happened in American history. So, he would be thinking of all Americans, but that would include African Americans. And back then, there were 4 million enslaved African Americans. So that's how he would respond today.” I’m reminded of Lincoln’s response to a letter Lincoln wrote to newspaper editor Horace Greeley’s who was demanding immediate emancipation. Lincoln wrote, “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone, I would also do that.”, which Lincoln said was his view of his “official duty,” but closed by stating, “I intend no modification of my oft-expressed personal wish that all men everywhere could be free.” So, to accuse Lincoln of being indifferent toward slavery is this country is, at least in my opinion, totally false.
For that matter, according to Wikipedia, which is the source of much of the information on this column, “The history of slavery spans many cultures, nationalities, and religions from ancient times to the present day. Slavery was widespread in the ancient world found in almost every other ancient civilization such as the Roman Empire. Both Christians and Muslims captured each other as slaves during centuries of warfare in the Mediterranean. The Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese, British and a number of West African kingdoms played a prominent role in the Atlantic slave trade, especially after 1600.” So, to suggest that the defining moment in American history was in 1619 is far too narrow a starting point for young people to start learning about the good – and the not so good – facts about the founding of this country.
That's —30— for this week.
