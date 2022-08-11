Thank goodness readers of this column are a smart bunch. And I really do mean that. In a recent column, I wrote about the 1916 centennial celebrated here for Indiana’s first 100 years, but while writing it I sort of got off track.
I wrote, “The 1916 centennial was pretty good for the tools they had to work with, but having to cancel the play that was written quite well sure hurt it.” Apparently it was all but forgotten by me that the subject was about the centennial of Indiana and not the centennial of Decatur County. By the way, I read the play that was to be given at the centennial in 1920 for Decatur County and it was really fine.
I am so happy to be able to tell you that our own Craig Houk will be inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame in 2023. The Indiana Hall of Fame was actually started by Craig in 2018. You probably remember that the Hall of Fame was started so that we could all pay tribute to honor those who have fought in Indiana. It is a 501 non-profit organization and it’s the first time to pay special honor to those boxers who have inspired others and made Indiana proud. I know that there were five men inducted into the Hall of Fame that year and since that year there have been many more, including women. To say that it is a success is an understatement. I would love for some of us from Decatur County to see it in person.
The announcement said: Craig Houk is a former American Professional Boxer and Founder/CEO of Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame. As a kid in 6th grade his vision was to become a professional boxer. He started boxing at age 7. At age 17 he decided to a chase his dream to become a professional boxer. After high school he moved to Florida, joining the Lake Worth Boxing Team. An amateur fighter from 1983-1988 with a record of 34-4, in 1989 he was signed by F@F Berns Boxing as a professional. Craig’s goal was to fight in one main event as a professional. He went on to fight in 24 main events and 14 co-main events. He fought in 25 states and 5 different countries. He had 68 professional wins. Craig’s biggest claim to fame was dropping Hector Macho Camacho for only the 2nd time in Hector’s career. Read more at:
Houk Drops 5 Time World Champion Hector Camacho
Getting close to five decades of writing this column has made some never forgotten statements. Here are just four out of, I think, about 3,000 including the features done. There are so many more.
Dale Johnson, farmer and animal lover, once said, “I was glad when farmers began using tractors instead of horses because so many horses were worked way too hard and some were mistreated.”
Dr. Jim Mendenhall , World War II veteran and local veterinarian, told how after World War II he had to take a ship load of mules to China. He said, “I’ve often wondered what happened to those mules. I expect they ate them.”
David Welsh, nephew of the first man from Decatur county killed in World War I, received his draft notice for World War II when he was 18, just two weeks before the end of his junior year in high school. During that war he drove a truck loaded with ammunition to wherever it was needed. He told of a time when he came under attack and said, “With a truckload of ammo you don’t much want people shooting at you.”
After we had talked about his part in that war a Vietnam veteran said, “Some people say that wasn’t a war, but by God it sure felt like war.” A perfect way to end that column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.