RUSH COUNTY – Not long ago, I was reading an article in the paper about a recent wedding. I noticed that there were several bridesmaids and I started wondering about the origin of that term – bridesmaid. It’s a common term associated with weddings, but how did it come about? So, I started doing a little research thinking that readers of this column might be interested to know how the term came to be.
Relying, as I often do, on what Wikipedia has to say on the subject, here is some interesting information you may find enlightening.
Some people point to the story of Jacob in the Bible. It turns out that Jacob had two wives, Leah and Rachel, who both came with their own maids, according to the book of Genesis (29:24, 46:18). These women, however, were maids or handmaidens. They were servants or slaves of Leah and Rachel, not social equals. Nevertheless, some suggest that they were the origin of bridesmaids.
On the other hand, others say that in ancient times the bride and her bridesmaids all wore exactly the same dress and wore heavy veils. The idea was to confuse jealous suitors and, believe it or not, evil spirits.
A third story, which seems the least likely to me, tells that in the feudal period in China, brides were at risk of being kidnapped at weddings by rival clans. Bridesmaids, therefore, took on the responsibility of protecting the bride and dressed exactly like the bride to reduce the risk of kidnapping or even being robbed. As time passed and legal protections were put in place, the role of bridesmaids became more ceremonial – and, I would think, safer!
During the age of England’s Queen Victoria, white became the official color for both bridesmaids and groomsmen. Wearing white began when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, who was also her first cousin. The queen wore a long white dress and her bridesmaids also wore white.
From a historical perspective, no woman of status was married without attendants. The number of attendants was related to the social status of her family. Obviously, a large number of bridesmaids were an opportunity for her family to show off their wealth and social status. Today, the number of bridesmaids depends on things like the bride’s preference, the size of her family, and the number of groomsmen the groom would like to have.
It hardly seems fair, upon reflection, to discuss the origin of bridesmaids without touching on the subject of groomsmen.
In biblical times, girls expecting to be a bride were required to get their family’s permission to marry before actually going through the ceremony. If permission to marry was not forthcoming, the groom and a group of “bride-knights” would remove he bride-to-be from her house in what was known as “marriage by capture.” The groomsmen were analogized as the groom’s army and sometimes had to fight the bride’s relatives so the groom could take his bride away.
Interestingly enough, groomsmen were there to serve as the bride’s bodyguards if the couple was attacked by robbers, former lovers, or even evil spirits. The groomsmen would dress like the groom to confuse robbers and to be ready to fight anyone who tried to disrupt the wedding.
Today, the groomsmen support the groom on the wedding day and plan other activities associated with the wedding, like the bachelor party. Usually that doesn’t include combat. Speaking of the bachelor party, however, it’s interesting to note that the tradition of holding a party in the groom’s honor goes all the way back to the 5th century B.C.
By the 16th century, however, the “best man” was chosen because of his fighting skills as a swordsman. The best man always stood to the right of the groom so he could get to his sword in case of an attack during the ceremony – or if the bride tried to run away!
It’s very interesting to note how the roles of the people associated with a wedding have changed and evolved over the centuries, and yet we still maintain essentially the same ceremonial roles such as best man, bridesmaids, and groomsmen. Who knew, for example, that once upon a time, the groomsmen were the bride’s bodyguards or that the best man always stands on the grooms right so he can get to his sword quickly? Or that there was a possibility that the bride might run away or that the groomsmen might have to do combat with the bride’s family if they didn’t approve of the marriage?
Today, the roles of groomsmen and bridesmaids have evolved into essentially ceremonial duties like helping the bride prepare for the wedding or standing with the groom or acting as ushers to escort guests to their seats. Weddings today are mild and enjoyable affairs that ordinarily don’t require swords to be carried by anyone in the wedding party, but the fact that weddings still have best men, bridesmaids and groomsmen is at least a nod to relatively ancient traditions associated with a wedding.
So, in summary, the history of bridesmaids goes back to when they were domestic workers of the bride’s family or of the bride herself – a far cry from being chosen because of their friendship and close relationship with the bride.
That’s – 30 – or this week.
Paul W. Barada is a retired Rush County businessman. He may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
