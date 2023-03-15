GREENSBURG - I wish there was a pill. I can't get used to the time change, and neither can my phone and computer. They are still on "slow" time and the rest of the house clocks are an hour ahead. Last night, when I thought I should be getting ready for bed, I looked at a clock and it told me I should already be there. When I finally got there, my eyes popped open and there didn't seem to be any sleep in them. Needless to say, I had a very fitful night trying to sleep. Today, I am still sleepy. If I had a pill maybe I could take it and I would be getting a lot done.
These cloudy days don't help my disposition either. A little sunshine would do wonders for me. Last week, when we had a beautiful warm day, I went out and sat on the front porch enjoying my spring flowers. But that was one day and it hasn't been warm since. The spring flowers are beautiful this year, as they are every year.
And now we are in the basketball season. Is your favorite team in the "big dance?" At least Indiana and Purdue made it. I hope they don't end up playing each other as I wouldn't know who to root for.
SLOW COOKER PINEAPPLE MEATBALLS
1 16-ounce package frozen, cooked meatballs
1 16-ounce bottle barbecue sauce
1 20-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Place meatballs in bottom of slow cooker. Pour barbecue sauce and pineapple chunks with juice over the meatballs. Add brown sugar and garlic powder and stir everything together. Cover the cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or until meatballs are fully warmed through.
SOUTHERN BACON-FRIED CABBAGE
6 slices bacon, chopped
1 cup onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 large head cabbage, cored and chopped
2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Cook the bacon in a jumbo cooker over medium heat until crisp. Remove the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat and discard the rest. In the same cooker, return the 2 tablespoons bacon fat. Over medium-high heat, cook the onion until it is soft, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to cook for an additional minute. Stir in the cabbage and continue to cook and stir for 4-5 minutes. Add the seasoned salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Mix well. Reduce heat to low, cover, and allow to simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes. Just before serving, mix the bacon into the cooked cabbage. Serve immediately.
POTATO BEET SALAD
1 cup diced cooked beets
1 cup diced cooked potatoes
1 cup canned tiny peas
2 chopped hard-cooked eggs
3/4 cup mayonnaise
Chopped green onion
Romaine lettuce
Combine beets, potatoes, peas and eggs. Mix with mayonnaise. Arrange on romaine and garnish with green onions. Serves 4.
PEANUT BUTTER CAKE WITH PEANUT BUTTER FROSTING
2 1/4 cup flour
2 cups light brown sugar, packed
1 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon soda
1 1/4 cups milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 10 x 15-inch pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix the first 4 ingredients with an electric mixer; blend at low speed until crumbly. Add the next 5 ingredients and blend at low speed until everything is wet, then beat at medium speed for 3 minutes. Pour into prepared pan and bake on middle shelf for 35-40 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Let the cake cool in pan for 10 minutes, then spread the frosting on the hot cake and sprinkle 1 cup mini-chocolate chips over the frosting.
PEANUT BUTTER-HONEY FROSTING: 1/2 cup butter, 2 tablespoons honey, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 2 cups powdered sugar, 4 - 5 tablespoons milk. Warm the peanut butter and honey in the microwave just until it gets soft and is easy to stir. Then add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth. Spread over hot cake and sprinkle with 1 cup of mini-chocolate chips.
