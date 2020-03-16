This week’s column is going to be about something new and different.
After doing some research, I’ve compiled a list of songs I think we should know about because they’re all about the State of Indiana! Frankly, I was surprised at how many songs there are about our state. I think you’ll be surprised, too.
One of the least well known songs is titled “In a Little Red Barn (On a Farm Down in Indiana). The song was written in 1934, although it borrows many words and phrases from “On the Banks of the Wabash,” which was written way back in 1913. “In a Little Red Barn” was very popular on the radio and in several films from the 1930s to the 1950s. The only time I ever heard it was in a Bugs Bunny cartoon when I was a kid!
The source for the rest of the songs about Indiana is from an article published in “Indianapolis Monthly” back in July, 2014. With regard to the song mentioned in the previous paragraph, “On the Banks of the Wabash,” the full title of the song is “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away.” It was written by Paul Dresser in 1897. It was so popular that the Indiana General Assembly made it the official state song in 1913.
Another song about our state is “Back Home Again in Indiana,” written in 1917. According to the article in “Indianapolis Monthly,” the song “borrows heavily” from “On the Banks of as the Wabash” in terms of “its melodic cues and some romantic barnyard imagery.” Many people mistake it for the state song because it’s been performed every year since 1946 just before the start of the Indianapolis 500.
In 1940, the famous Hoosier composer Hoagy Carmichael wrote “Can’t Get Indiana Off My Mind.” Bing Crosby did a recording of the song a few years after its publication.
Speaking of Carmichael, Wikipedia describes him as “an American singer, songwriter, and actor.” American composer and author Alec Wilder described Carmichael as the “most talented, inventive, sophisticated and jazz-oriented of all the great craftsmen” of pop songs in the first half of the 20th century. Some of his best known songs include “Stardust”, “Georgia on My Mind”, “The Nearness of You”, and “Heart and Soul.” Those are four of the most-recorded American songs of all time, according to Wikipedia.
During his lifetime, Carmichael wrote over 50 songs that achieved hit record status.
Carmichael was born in Bloomington and graduated from IU in 1925; he earned a law degree in 1926. In 1937, he wrote “Chimes of Indiana” and presented it to IU as a gift from the Class of 1935. It supposedly was adopted as the official school song in 1978. The song refers to the chimes in the bell tower in the oldest part of campus that sounds each hour.
Carmichael passed away at the age of 82 in December 1981 in Rancho Mirage, California.
In 1971 “The Jackson 5” recorded an album titled “Goin’ Back to Indiana,” which is reflective of the fact that the famous quintet was from Gary, Indiana! Fourteen years later, John Mellencamp recorded a song called “Small Town.” From Columbus, Mellencamp wrote this ode to villages everywhere and, according to “Indianapolis Monthly,” the song “stands as a summation of the songwriter’s Hall of Fame career.”
As recently as 2004, David Mead, a Nashville-based pop singer-songwriter, wrote “Indiana” which remains his most-recognized and critically acclaimed album. Five years later, in 2009, “Back in Indiana” was written by Owen Thomas and recorded by The Elms. The following year, Melissa Etheridge recorded “Indiana.”
Here’s what “Indianapolis Monthly” had to say about it. “This one starts with a bummer: A baby girl is born and immediately disowned by her father. Raised by her mama to be tough as an Indiana winter (read: barn strong!), she finds the initiative to move to the Big Apple. There she stumbles into a life of wealth and fame, only to realize she was happier back home. If this song were given the movie treatment, it would star Lindsay Lohan and appear on the Lifetime network. (Slice of trivia: Etheridge herself formerly summered on Lake Wawasee.)”
Other songs about Indiana include “Indiana Christmas” recorded by “Straight No Chaser” in 2008, “Indiana Sky” by Josh Garrels in 2009, “Indiana Wants Me” by R. Dean Taylor in 1970, “Jim Dean of Indiana” by Phil Ochs, also in 1970, “Springtime Indiana” by Sandra McCracken in 2001, and “Up in Indiana” by Lyle Lovett in 2007.
There are probably other songs about the Hoosier state besides the ones I’ve mentioned here. I haven’t even begun to list Hoosier composers, but I would be remiss if I didn’t at least mention Cole Porter, who was born in Peru, Indiana, in 1891. According to Wikipedia, “Many of his songs became standards noted for their witty, urbane lyrics, and many of his scores found successes on Broadway and in film. His numerous hit songs include “Night and Day”, “Begin the Beguine”, “I Get a Kick Out of You”, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”, “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” and “You’re the Top”. He also composed scores for films from the 1930s to the 1950s, including Born to Dance (1936), which featured the song “You’d Be So Easy to Love”; “In the Still of the Night”; and “High Society” (1956), which included “True Love.” Porter died at the age of 73 in 1964, and is buried in Peru.
This state is more fortunate than many may realize in terms of songs about Indiana and songs written by Hoosier composers.
That’s – 30 – for this week.
