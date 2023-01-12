GREENSBURG – Since I have all my Christmas decorations put away, it is time to think about maybe doing some house cleaning. I am sure I could find a few items for Goodwill as well. But maybe. I will do a little of that and then get back to making another quilt.
The Extension Homemakers next council meeting is at 1 p.m. February 6 at the Extension Office. Be sure to put that on your calendar.
Sometimes we find leftovers that we are not sure that we can freeze. Freezing leftovers is a good way to save food and maybe buy when the item is on special. Milk can be frozen, just put it in an airtight bag or container. Be sure to leave room for expansion. It can be frozen for three to six months. Thaw it in the refrigerator.
Hard, dry cheeses freeze well.
Eggs are easy to freeze, just remove from the shell and freeze whole eggs, or whites and yolks separately. They will keep up to a year, but use immediately after thawing.
Butter and margarine will freeze well, just keep in its original package. Thaw in the refrigerator and use within a month.
Bread can be frozen up to three months, just be sure it is tightly wrapped, and thaw it on the counter.
Plum Good Sausage and Meatballs
1 18 oz. bottle barbecue sauce
1 16 oz. pkg smoked sausage, sliced into bite-size pieces
1 16 to 18 oz. pkg frozen Italian-meatballs
1 12 oz. jar of plum jam
In a 4 qt. cooker, combine sauce, sausage, meatballs and jam. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or on high 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Stir occasionally. Makes 16 servings.
Slow Simmered Pulled Pork Sandwiches
2 1/2 to 3 lb. boneless shoulder roast
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 c. water
3 T. cider vinegar
2 T. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. chili powder
3 1/2 c. barbecue sauce
Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Combine water, vinegar, chili powder and W. sauce and pour over roast; cook on low setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high for 4 to 5 hours.
Remove from cooker and discard liquid. Using two forks, pull meat apart into coarse shreds; return meat to cooker, stir in two cups barbecue sauce. Turn on high setting, cover, and cook for 30 to 45 minutes or until heated through. Serve with remaining sauce. Makes 10 sandwiches.
Nutty Pumpkin Pie Pudding
1 15 oz. can pumpkin
1 5-oz. can evaporated milk
1/3 c. sugar
2 T. pumpkin pie spice
1 c. chopped nuts, toasted
1/4 c. melted butter
1 yellow cake mix
Lightly coat the cooker with cooking spray. Stir together pumpkin, milk, sugar, 1 T. pumpkin pie spice. Spread batter evenly in bottom of cooker. In a medium bowl, stir together cake mix, nuts and the remaining pumpkin pie spice. Evenly sprinkle over pumpkin mixture in cooker. Cover and cook on high for 2 1/2 hours. Remove crockery liner from cooker and turn off cooker. Cool, uncovered for 30 minutes. Serve pudding warm and top with dessert topping if desired. Makes eight servings.
