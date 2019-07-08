Today is July 9. Throughout history, there have been lots of July 9ths. Have you ever wondered what happened in the past on this date? Not just last year or the year before that, but hundreds of July 9s ago? I found a very informative web site called, interestingly enough, “On This Day.” After reviewing it, I think we all may have a little more respect for July the 9th from now on!
On July 9th in the year 455 the Roman Commander Avitus was proclaimed emperor of the Western Roman Empire.
On July 9th in the year 1357 Charles IV, the Holy Roman Emperor, assisted in laying the foundation stone of Charles Bridge in Prague in present day Czechoslovakia.
On July 9th in 1609 Emperor Rudolf II granted Bohemian Protestants freedom of religion.
On July 9th in 1755 French troops beat the British at the Battle of Duquesne. The city is now called Pittsburgh in present day Pennsylvania.
On July 9th in 1789, during the French Revolution, the National Assembly renamed itself the National Constituent Assembly.
On July 9th in 1810 Napoleon annexed the Kingdom of Holland as part of the First French Empire.
On July 9th in 1816 Argentina declared its independence from Spain.
On July 9th in 1846 the territory of the District of Columbia south of the Potomac River was returned to Virginia by an Act of Congress.
On July 9th in 1853 Admiral Perry and the US Navy visited Japan for the first time..
On July 9th in 1863 Confederate General John Hunt Morgan began a cavalry raid in southern Indiana.
On July 9th 1868 Tennessee and South Carolina were the first former Confederate states to ratify the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing civil rights to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States" which included former slaves who had just been freed after the Civil War.
On July 9th 1872 John Blondel of Thomaston, Main, was granted the first patents on the doughnut cutter.
Only July 9th 1878 an improved corncob pipe patent was granted to Henry Tibbe of Washington, Missouri.
On July 9th 1900 the Commonwealth of Australia is established by the British House of Commons.
On July 9th 1910 Walter Brookins became the first pilot to fly an airplane to an altitude of one mile.
On July 9th 1917 the British battleship HMS Vanguard exploded at Scapa Flow off the coast of Scotland, killing 804.
On July 9th 1933 the Frankford Yellowjackets were sold and renamed the Philadelphia Eagles.
On July 9th 1934 SS-Reichsfuehrer Heinrich Himmler took command of German Concentration Camps.
On July 9th 1941 Dutch-American Physicist Abraham Pais was awarded his Ph.D. in Holland five days before a Nazi deadline banning Jews from receiving degrees.
On July 9th 1944 during World War II, US troops secured the island of Saipan.
On July 9th 1951 President Harry Truman asks Congress to formally end the state of war with Germany.
On July 9th 1955 Bill Haley and the Comets’ “Rock Around the Clock” topped the billboard chart with one of the best-selling singles record ever.
On July 9th 1956 Dick Clark's made his first appearance as host of American Bandstand.
On July 9th 1958 a giant splash caused by the fall of 90 million tons of rock and ice into Lituya Bay, Alaska, washing water 1,800 feet up the mountain.
On July 9th 1968 Wilt Chamberlain became the first reigning NBA MVP to be traded the next season when he moved from the Philadelphia 76'ers to LA Lakers.
On July 9th 1978 the Broadway hit “Hello, Dolly!” closed at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York after 152 performances.
On July 9th 1987 Colonel Oliver North admits to shredding Iran-Contra evidence.
On July 9th 1994 Matt Nokes hit the 11,000th home run in NY Yankees history.
On July 9th 2017 CEO Elon Musk becomes the first owner of Telsa's first mass market electric car - the Model 3.
When you stop to think about it, it’s rather amazing that major and not-so major events have happened every day of every year throughout recorded history. This is just a partial list of notable events that happened just on July 9th.
That’s – 30 – for this week.
----
Paul W. Barada is a retired Rush County businessman. He may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
