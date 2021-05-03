RUSHVILLE - A very special event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Rushville Elks Club. The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is working to bring the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Rushville and other communities around the country whose citizens might not get the chance to visit the Tomb in person.
The project is called: “A CALL TO HONOR: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica.” The center piece for the exhibit is a half-sized replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as well as the Crypt covers of our World War II and the Korean War Unknown Soldiers. The exhibit also contains the empty Crypt of the Vietnam Unknown Soldier. The reasons the Crypt of the Vietnam Unknown Soldier is empty is because in 1998 the body was exhumed and based on mitochondrial DNA testing; Department of Defense scientists confirmed the remains were those of Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie. The identification was announced on June 30, 1998, and on July 10, Blassie's remains arrived home in St. Louis, Missouri; he was reinterred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on July 11, 1998. The original inscription of "Vietnam" has been changed to "Honoring and Keeping Faith with America's Missing Servicemen" as a reminder of the commitment of the Armed Forces to account of missing service members. It was decided that the crypt would remain vacant.
This is a great honor for the City of Rushville on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. The official Tomb was authorized by Congress on March 4,1921. On March 4, 1921, the United States Congress approved the burial of an unidentified American serviceman from World War I in the plaza of the new Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery. On November 11, 1921, the unknown soldier brought back from France was interred there just outside of Washington, across the Potomac River.
Since 1921 the intent was to place a superstructure on top of the Tomb, but it was not until July 3, 1926, that Congress authorized the completion of the Tomb. The west panel of the Tomb, which faces the amphitheater, is, perhaps, the most memorable. It reads: “HERE RESTS IN HONORED GLORY AN AMERICAN SOLDIER KNOWN BUT TO GOD.” The World War I "Unknown" is a recipient of the Medal of Honor, the Victoria Cross, and several other foreign nations' highest service awards. The U.S. Unknowns from World War II and the Korean War who were interred there are also recipients of the Medal of Honor, presented by U.S. presidents who presided over their funerals.
The tomb guards are soldiers of the United States Army. Since 1948 the tomb guards have been from the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard." The Old Guard is posted to Fort Myer, Virginia. It is considered one of the highest honors to serve as a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknowns. Fewer than 20 percent of all volunteers are accepted for training and of those only a fraction pass training to become full-fledged Tomb Guards. The soldier "walking the mat" does not wear rank insignia, so as not to outrank the Unknowns, whatever their ranks may have been. Non-commissioned officers (usually the Relief Commander and Assistant Relief Commanders), do wear insignia of their rank when changing the guard.
The duties of the sentinels are not purely ceremonial. The sentinels will, however, confront people who cross the barriers at the tomb or whom they perceive to be disrespectful or excessively loud. I have been fortunate enough to see the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery and it is one of the most precise and impressive ceremonies one can imagine. The actual ceremony is meticulous and the military precision is second to none. Out of respect for the interred, the sentinels command silence at the tombs. If the guard must vocally confront a disturbance from spectators, or a threat, the routine is interrupted, and remains so until the disturbance is under control. The first time I saw the changing of the guard there was someone in the crowd talking, and I can tell you they are not kidding when they request silence from the crowd! The tomb of unknowns is guarded 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, regardless of weather. There are other tombs of the unknown. For example, the tomb of the British unknown soldier is buried inside the entrance of Westminster Abbey, simultaneously with a similar interment of a French unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe in France.
Every citizen, especially children, should plan to see “A CALL TO HONOR: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica.”
Note: The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has arranged for the travelling replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to be at the Decatur County Fairgrounds (Greensburg) in the Farm and Home Building from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16. This event is free and open to the public.
(Much of the information for this particular column comes from Wikipedia and The American Legion magazine.)
That’s — 30—for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.