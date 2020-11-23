President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on the election seem to be working, at least in some circles.
A telephone survey carried out Nov. 12-16 by Monmouth University found that 77% of Trump voters believed Joe Biden won the election through fraud.
Just to be clear, 60% of the more than 800 survey respondents were at least somewhat confident the election had been conducted fairly and accurately. That breaks down to 69% of independents and 90% of Democrats, but only 22% of Republicans.
That final number represents a big change from September when 55% of Republican voters voiced confidence in the process.
The Monmouth survey found that 54% of respondents believed Americans had enough information to know who won the election, compared to 44% who wanted more evidence before reaching a conclusion.
Among Trump voters, the number not yet convinced that Biden won the election was 88%.
It’s another reminder, I guess, that Americans live in separate realities. More and more of us have retreated into our own bubbles, unaware of what anyone is saying on the other side.
Meanwhile, the president sows doubt in the democratic process.
“I WON THE ELECTION,” he tweeted Wednesday. “VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!”
I feel obligated to point out the president's claims are ridiculous.
More than two weeks after the election, the votes were still being counted, but by Friday morning, Biden was approaching 80 million votes while Trump had not yet reached 74 million. That’s a margin of almost 6 million votes.
In the Electoral College, which the president points out is the only vote that matters, Biden leads 306 to 232.
It’s important to note that changing the outcome of this election would not be a matter of flipping a few hundred votes here and there. To come out on top, the president would need to find or eliminate tens of thousands of votes in at least three states.
Instead, he and his supporters seem to be making things up.
“In Detroit, there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE,” the president tweeted Wednesday. “Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan!”
That’s just not true. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are 670,000 people living in Detroit, and the city places the number of ballots cast there this year at 250,138.
The president, of course, has a difficult relationship with the facts, and the Trump legal team seems to have a similar struggle with evidence. More than a dozen state and federal courts have rejected the team’s election challenges.
At a news conference Thursday, Jenna Ellis, one of the president’s legal advisers, chided reporters for their repeated insistence that the lawyers back up their claims with proof. She advocated patience.
“This is not a ‘Law & Order’ episode where everything is wrapped up in 60 minutes,” she said.
Rudolph Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney and a former federal prosecutor, appeared at the same news conference to allege a pattern of fraud across the country.
“I know crimes,” he said. “I can smell them. You don’t have to smell this one. I can prove it to you. I can prove that he won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes. I can prove to you that he won Michigan, probably 50,000 votes.”
Another Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, claimed the conspiracy went well beyond those two states.
“It affects votes around the country, around the world, and all kinds of massive interests of globalists – dictators, corporations, you name it,” she said. “Everybody’s against us, except President Trump, and we the people of the United States of America should be astonished.”
I’ll be honest. I am astonished.
I’m astonished that anyone believes what these folks are saying.
