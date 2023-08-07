RUSHVILLE – Most of us, I think, have heard about Russia’s war with Ukraine, but how many of us really know much about the country Vladimir Putin would like to force back under the control of a resurrected Russian Empire? I’m fully aware I didn’t know much about that part of the world, let alone Ukraine, so this week I’m going to try an shed some light the country and why we should care about it.
As I have started looking up information about Ukraine, I have discovered there’s a lot I did not know. For example, it is the second-largest European country after Russia. Furthermore, it has a coastline along the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to the south and southeast. Kyiv is the nation’s capital and largest city, followed by Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa. Ukraine’s official language is Ukrainian, but Russian is also widely spoken, especially in the east and south.
According to Wikipedia, “Settlement by modern humans in Ukraine and its vicinity dates back to 32,000 BC. From the 6th century BC, Greek, Roman, and Byzantine colonies were established on the northeastern shore of the Black Sea, such as at Tyras, Olbia, and Chersonesus.” By the 10th and 11th centuries AD, however, the area became the largest and most powerful state in Europe, a period historically known as its “Golden Age.” It began with the reign of Vladimir the Great (980–1015), who introduced Christianity.
By the 19th century, there was a rise of Ukrainian nationalism. “With growing urbanization and modernization and a cultural trend toward romantic nationalism, a Ukrainian intelligentsia committed to national rebirth and social justice emerged. The serf-turned-national-poet Taras Shevchenko (1814–1861) and political theorist Mykhailo Drahomanov (1841–1895) led the growing nationalist movement. While conditions for its development in Austrian Galicia under the Habsburgs were relatively lenient, the Russian part (known as Little Russia) faced severe restrictions, going as far as banning virtually all books from being published in Ukrainian in 1876.” I don’t know about you, but I’ve never heard most of the people mentioned in the foregoing quotation, so I’m not a whole better off in terms of my understanding of that part of the world.
Ukraine plunged into turmoil with the beginning of World War I, and fighting on Ukrainian soil persisted until late 1921, though the vast majority served in the Imperial Russian Army. As the Russian Empire collapsed, the conflict evolved into the Ukrainian War of Independence, with Ukrainians fighting alongside, or against, the Red, White, Black and Green armies, with the Poles, Hungarians, and Germans also intervening at various times.
During World War II, following the invasion of Poland in September 1939, the territories know as Eastern Galicia and Volhynia, with their Ukrainian population, became part of Ukraine. For the first time in history, the nation was united. German armies invaded the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941, initiating nearly four years of total war. The Axis initially advanced against desperate, but unsuccessful, efforts of the Red Army. In the battle of Kyiv, the city was acclaimed as a “Hero City” because of its fierce resistance. More than 600,000 Soviet soldiers (or one-quarter of the Soviet Western Front) were killed or taken captive there with many suffering severe mistreatment as a result. The level of resistance shown by the Ukrainians should have given Vladimir Putin a clue about what to expect when he tried to annex Ukraine to Russia a little over a year ago.
In total, the number of ethnic Ukrainians who fought in the ranks of the Soviet Army is estimated from 4.5 million to 7 million. The total losses inflicted upon the Ukrainian population during WWII are estimated at six million.
Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine’s independence was proclaimed on Aug. 24, 1991, and approved by 92% of the Ukrainian people in a referendum on December 1 of that year. During the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, however, Russia proceeded with an ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops control about 17% of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory, though Russia failed with its initial plan of conquest, with Ukrainian troops recapturing some territory in counteroffensives.
What, one may ask, makes Ukraine so valuable? For one thing, Ukraine is among the world’s top agricultural producers and is often described as the “bread basket of Europe.”
More importantly, the conflict there has more to do with Ukraine maintaining its independence from Russia than anything else – something every American ought to understand and support.
That’s —30— for this week.
