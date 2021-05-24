Ever since the new administration took office earlier this year, there has been a deluge of money passed out to people who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus. On the surface that seems like the compassionate thing for the federal government to do, but there’s a limit to how much help people need to get by until the pandemic has passed and people are no longer afraid to resume their daily lives or they’ve gotten vaccinated against the virus.
The media has been full of stories about federal handouts of cash that have made it possible for some people to receive more money by not working than by actually returning to the workforce! I think it’s safe to say that we’ve gone too far when employers are competing with the federal government, which can literally print money, to hire back the employees they need to operate as they were before the coronavirus hit.
The critical issue on the table is the inflationary impact of the federal government’s ability to print more money, or the critical issue could really be about buying votes before the mid-term elections and inflation hit!
While all of the foregoing sounds just a smidge abstract, the reality of it really hits home when you look at all the “help wanted” and “now hiring” signs that have sprouted everywhere in Southeastern Indiana – and just about everywhere else! Over the last couple of weeks, as I’ve been running errands and going back and forth to the office, I’ve noted more “helped wanted” signs than I’ve ever seen before in Rushville, Indiana!
People can only draw unemployment for so long, but when the government enables people to earn more staying at home than by going back to work, something is definitely wrong!
It’s not that people are lazy nearly so much as it is that people are making economic decisions about which is the more lucrative thing to do: get paid to stay home or get paid less to go back to work. It would be foolish for anyone to go back to work when staying home pays more!
But what are the near-term effects of staying home? There are two significant issue to consider: First, particularly in the service industries that rely on waiters and waitresses, hotel staff, clerks, and delivery people – just to name a few – small businesses in particular are going out of business because they can’t pay as much as the federal government can for people to stay home. So, the first issue is the permanent loss of small businesses which are the backbone of the American economy.
The second issue is inflation. As I have written before, Wikipedia defines inflation in the following way: “The simple definition of inflation is the sustained upward movement in the overall price level of goods and services in the economy… When a unit of currency depreciates in value, so does purchasing power, as it takes more currency units to buy the same amount of goods and services than it did in the past.”
And currency becomes less valuable when there is more of it floating around on the economy than needed to purchase the same good or service. When that happens a dollar, for example, is worth less and therefore; it takes more of them to buy the same product, which makes the price go up!
Here’s another way to understand inflation from Wikipedia: “When the government begins printing money to pay for its spending, it increases the money supply, prices begin to rise. Instead of tightening the money supply to stop inflation, the government might continue to print more money. ‘With too much currency sloshing around, prices skyrocket. Once consumers realize what is happening, they expect continued inflation.’ They buy more now, if they can afford to do so, to avoid paying a higher price later.”
But the situation we’re in right now isn’t about the government printing more money to pay for its spending; rather, to give to people who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The nation’s unemployment rate, according to the latest figures I could find, is right around 6.1%. When I was in school 5% unemployment was considered to be full employment because of things like seasonal unemployment and those people who simply had quit looking for work. So, an unemployment rate of 6.1% doesn’t sound all that bad to me. Before the coronavirus hit last year, however, unemployment was only 3.5% and the economy was booming!
There is one last factor that contributes to the likelihood of inflation is politics. With the mid-term elections less than two years away, who do you think will claim credit for expanded government largesse to those who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus. What they’re betting on is that the mid-term elections will take place before inflation really takes off. Here’s what CBS News reported, however: “A growing number of Republican-led states are rejecting increased unemployment benefits meant to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, a move they say will help business owners who can’t find staff.” Now, we’re finally to the question of whether bigger hand-outs are meant to buy votes or the dignity associated with earning a living.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.