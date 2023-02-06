RUSHVILLE - I don’t know about you, but it seems to me that the Christmas holidays were just a couple of weeks ago! It’s hard to believe that Valentine’s Day will be here next week. My, how time flies! Despite the swift passage of time, this column may serve as a wake-up call to remind you not to forget that Valentine’s Day will be here next Tuesday, less than one week away.
Why, you may be wondering, is there a Valentine’s Day in the first place? I know I was wondering, so I did a little research and found an article in the online version of Good Housekeeping that purports to explain the real history of Valentine’s Day. I think you’ll find it interesting. It was written by Lizz Shumer and published on December 22, 2020.
Amusingly enough, she begins, “Love it or hate it, it happens every year. Just about as soon as the calendars turn over, love is in the air — and the shopping centers. Throughout January and early February, you can’t turn around without seeing boxes of candy, teddy bears holding lace-trimmed hearts, cards of all sizes and sentiments — decor to spread the love around every corner of your house and attire so you can wear your heart on your sleeve. Some couples really go all out; getting a table for two at a white tablecloth restaurant (and undoubtedly picking out the perfect last-minute Valentine's Day gift) to show their devotion. Others might prefer to go low-key or ignore the holiday altogether. And kids aren’t immune to Valentine’s fervor, either. Don’t we all remember making those little Valentine mailboxes for our desks at school and picking out the perfect kids' Valentine's Day cards to send to each of our classmates?”
I know I certainly do! I also remember the rumor that Valentine’s Day was concocted by the greeting card companies as a way to boost sales around this time of year. But wait, there’s more to it than just a way for the greeting card companies and the candy companies to increase sales during his gloomy time of year.
“The history of Valentine’s Day actually finds its roots in ancient Rome and Victorian England, and it’s not as rosy as you might want to believe.” Schumer writes, “We don’t really know which St. Valentine the holiday technically celebrates, according to History.com. The Catholic church has records of at least three different martyrs named Valentine or Valentinus. One of them, a priest in third century Rome, defied the emperor Claudius when he decided to outlaw marriage for young men. Valentine continued performing marriage ceremonies for the lovers in secret, and Claudius had him killed for it when he found out,” she writes.
Personally, I didn’t know there was more than one Saint Valentine at all, let alone one who lived in Roman times!
“Another Valentine supposedly helped Christians escape from prison, and was also martyred for it. Yet another one is said to have sent the first ‘Valentine’ letter from prison, allegedly to the jailor’s daughter. Legend has it, he signed the note, ‘from your Valentine,’ a greeting we still use today. Whichever saint the holiday memorializes, we generally agree he was kind, heroic and most importantly, very much pro-love,” she continues.
“Much like Christmas, Easter and other Christian holidays, we may have first begun celebrating Valentine’s Day in February in an effort to draw attention from a Pagan holiday set at the same time. In this case, that’s Lupercalia, a fertility festival dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture, as well as Romulus and Remus, the founders of Rome. During the festival, Roman priests visited the cave where Romulus and Remus were said to have been raised by a she-wolf, and sacrifice a goat for fertility and a dog for purification, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.”
Keep in mind that with emergence of Christianity, an all-out effort was made to substitute ancient pagan celebrations with Christian holidays and that sometimes the two were, for lack of a better term, merged together to create a holiday that originally was pagan.
“While people did share Valentine’s Day greetings with one another as early as the Middle Ages, written notes weren’t as popular, probably because the literacy rate wasn’t high, either. The oldest known valentine that still exists today was a poem written in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London following his capture at the Battle of Agincourt.”
The original still can be seen in the British Library in London.
“Americans likely began exchanging handmade cards in the early 1700s, but a woman named Esther A. Howland really changed the game in 1840 when she began selling the first mass-produced cards in the country.”
There you have it! Valentine’s Day is far more ancient and interesting than most would have ever imagined. If you haven’t purchased at least a card yet there’s still time to do so!
That’s —30— for this week.
