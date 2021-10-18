ANDERSON - A Facebook friend recently shared a post suggesting that mainstream Republicans had become “racists, Nazis, child molesters and blackout drunk, gang-raping prep school boys.”
Really? Mainstream Republicans?
Look, I understand the Republican Party has some fringe elements, but posts like this are way beyond the pale.
Such exaggerations are not limited to the political left. Take a recent post from another Facebook friend contrasting the positions of the two political parties.
Republicans love freedom, it says, while Democrats love socialism. Republicans have gratitude for America, it says, while Democrats apologize for America.
In reality, of course, both parties embrace freedom. Democrats do support programs such as Medicare and Social Security, but so do most Republicans. And neither party has cornered the market on patriotism. Those on both sides have been known to criticize American foreign policy.
The post also misrepresents the immigration debate, saying Republicans want a secure border while Democrats want an open one. Republicans want to abolish the street gang MS-13, it says, while Democrats want to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Republicans believe in legal immigration, it says, while Democrats support illegal immigration.
The fact is neither party advocates open borders. Neither embraces street gangs. Neither supports illegal immigration.
Democrats do tend to favor less restrictive immigration policies, but that doesn’t mean throwing open the border. Some have questioned certain aspects of border security, but few have advocated eliminating enforcement entirely.
And then there’s the debate over police reform.
Republicans want to defend police, the post claims, while Democrats want to defund them. To some extent, Democrats did this to themselves. “Defund the police” was never going to be a popular slogan.
Still, the debate should have progressed beyond this point by now. Democrats and even some Republicans see some real issues with law enforcement that need to be addressed.
The meme suggests Republicans believe all lives matter while Democrats believe some lives matter. This misconstrues what the Black Lives Matter movement is all about.
No one is suggesting only some lives matter. In fact, the argument that all lives matter is exactly the point. For far too long, advocates complain, black lives have tended to matter just a little bit less.
The post also addresses the historic differences between the two parties.
Republicans want to lower taxes, it says, while Democrats want to raise them. Republicans believe in personal responsibility while Democrats believe in government control.
Democrats might respond that their party wants to fund government while the Republican Party seeks to starve it.
On health care, the meme contends, Republicans believe you should choose your own doctor while Democrats believe the government should choose your doctor. Democrats might respond that their party believes health care is a right while Republicans believe you’re on your own.
On gun control, the post says, Republicans believe you should be able to keep your guns while Democrats believe the government should take them. Actually, neither party supports taking your guns. Democrats support what they consider to be common sense regulations, limits on who can own a weapon and what kind of weapon a person can own.
The post also misrepresents the abortion debate. Republicans oppose abortion, it says, while Democrats support even late-term abortions. The truth is a lot more complicated.
Democrats generally support a woman’s right to choose while many Republicans seek to make almost every abortion illegal. A lot of Republicans say life begins at conception. Most Democrats say it begins some time later.
People on both sides of the political divide have strongly held beliefs, and it might be hard on some issues to find common ground. We’ll never find it, though, by believing the worst of folks on the other side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.