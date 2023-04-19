RUSHVILLE - This week I want to share parts of an article that appeared in the Opinion section of the March 30 New York Post. It was written by Rikki Schott and the title was “College issues list of offensive terms: Gift, bunny, America, Christmas tree.” But before going into it, I have to share my own opinion about the path some of our institutions of higher learning are going.
In some respects, our colleges and universities are doing, and have done, some of the finest research in the world – not figuratively, but literally! Furthermore, from turning boys and girls into young men and young women, I also think institutions of higher learning do a fantastic job. They make their students think. They make them think about their own belief systems, notions about the larger world of which they’re soon to begin living, and they challenge young people to expand their minds with new ideas and, most of all, to have a questioning mind.
On the other hand, many colleges and universities also contain a significant element of radical professors who probably have too much time on their hands. Furthermore, that extra time is often used to espouse ideas that are so radical to be totally absurd in the world beyond their proverbial ivory towers, and the parts of the following article, I believe, illustrate the point pretty well. Unfortunately, the source of this material is from Michigan State University where I have a grandson who’s about to complete his sophomore year.
Here are some familiar terms that should, according to Schott’s article, offend you: Gift, Bunny, Female, America, and Christmas tree. She writes, “If you’re confused as to why these deceptively innocent terms are actually very offensive, the school’s Inclusive Guide is here to help get your vocabulary into ‘alignment with strategic efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion.’” If you’re bored with those terms, join the crowd!
Pressing on, she writes, “Instead, the guide suggests you swap those for “first-year” and “advanced” to avoid “male-centric and western father-son language.” She must be using a different form of English than I’m familiar with! I wonder what she might think about the term “freshman.”
Evidently, the word female is a “pejorative term [that] reduces women to their assumed biological anatomy.” Here’s where I get to insert my opinion. Gender shouldn’t be determined by what a kid says he “feels like,” but rather by how he or she is born. It’s pretty easy to distinguish at birth which is which, I presume.
Here is a partial list of inappropriate terms not to use. As you read them, try to keep in mind what the Constitution says about things like, oh, freedom of speech. Thank goodness nobody’s tried to make the use of these terms because they’d run headlong into the Constitution. “Merry, Christmas trees, wreaths, reindeer, bunnies, eggs, chicks (as in Easter), crazy, insane, bonkers, nuts, senile, lunatic, addict, paralyzed, and tone-deaf.”
Use these words at your own peril, Michigan State warns. Such guidelines purport to promote inclusion. But, in all reality, they’re authoritarian dictates that actually exclude anyone who can’t keep up with the ever-growing list of offensive terms. Avoid the word “terrorist” because it’s a “judgmental label.” Wouldn’t want to offend terrorists! Referring to the United States as “America” could also be offensive. It’s “American-centric” and “first-world language” since the Americas technically also encompass South and Central America.” Damn right it’s “American-centric!” Who won the last two world wars? Who invented the light bulb? Or television? Or the iPhone? Or landed a man (Whoops! Landed a person) on the moon? Or a million other things? We did! And we’re Americans! And I, for one, am glad I can say so!
The article in question also states that most urgently of all, "references to majority religious imagery and language" should be avoided. Some potentially triggering terms include bunnies, eggs and chicks. Not sure how Cadbury is going to handle this one. And don’t worry, Christmas isn’t left out. Avoid using the word merry, the author writes, as well as Christmas trees, wreaths, holly, bells and gifts. Better start practicing now: “Happy December 25th. I have a box wrapped in paper for you.”
We all know there are words that are socially unacceptable, but they’re not unlawful. Rush County’s version of Will Rogers, the late Walter Swain, didn’t have one bit of trouble using socially unacceptable words. Why? Because when he was growing up they weren’t unacceptable! We all live in our own times.
Schott concludes: “Universities are literally publishing lists of ‘problematic’ language. And some are even setting up bias hotlines so that offensive speech can be immediately reported to campus authorities.
The whole purpose of an education is grappling with difficult, provocative and, yes, even offensive ideas. That’s how you learn and grow. College and university staff are supposed to foster free expression on their campuses, but now they’re making sure nobody utters the word "bunny.” Ridiculous!
That’s —30— for this week.
