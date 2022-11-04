Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the thoughts that I think toward you says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope. NKJV
No one’s life is easy–no one! Some people, indeed, seem to have it easier than others. Yet, you can bet they’re suffering from one thing or another.
That’s why we should all try to refrain from imposing our personal views or jumping to conclusions. Instead, why not try to be more civil towards one another and show some empathy?
Even the simple act of smiling as you pass someone by can brighten up their day. Smiling is one of the best ways to endure difficult times. So, if you’re interested in finding out more ways to help you get through the tough times in your life, you’ve come to the right place!
1. Be Patient
Our brains are hardwired to protect against all foreign and domestic threats. So, they tend to stretch out adverse events in our lives to make us think it’s been happening for a long time.
Yet, the worst part is that you start believing that the bad times will go on forever.
Don’t believe it.
One of the constants in life is change. So, whatever you’re going through —good or bad— will end eventually.
Situations will call on you to act and help bring the problem to an end. With others, you need to wait out the storm and have faith in yourself.
2. Embrace Your Weaknesses
Each of us has our own individualized set of strengths and weaknesses, attributes and flaws. The problem is that when things get tough, we only focus on how weak and helpless we feel.
We lose sight of our strengths and trick ourselves into highlighting our flaws. This makes us feel like losers incapable of rising above any challenging situations.
The key to avoiding this pit of self-doubt is never to compare yourself with anyone else. Then, remind yourself of all your strengths.
3. Be Proud of How Far You’ve Come
You can’t have made it this far without having been in one or two bad situations. So, whenever you need a bit of a boost during tough times, remind yourself of similar situations you’ve endured.
You probably either overcame the situation or didn’t. Either way, you came out having learned something and gained life experience.
It’s a great confidence booster to remember how well you managed to navigate difficult times and easily handle challenges. It’ll also help shift your attitude from a sense of helplessness to feeling motivated to act and do what needs to get done.
4. Practice Gratitude
I started the article by saying that everyone goes through hard times. That’s a given. But gratitude is the difference between those who land on their feet and those who live a life of gloom.
No matter how difficult things might be right now, there will always be a dozen other things going well in your life.
Is your relationship on the rocks? Be happy that you have a steady job, have a roof over your head, and can put food on the table.
Are you having problems at work? Be thankful for your health, family, and friends.
Then, there are all the little things we tend to take for granted, like beautiful sunsets, relaxing walks in the park, and delicious coffee. Change your perspective, and you’ll realize that things aren’t that bad after all.
5. Learn from Your Experiences
Life coaches, psychologists, and therapists all agree that there's no failure when it comes to personal development. There’s only your interpretation of the events and how you react to them.
Sounds simple enough, right? Yes! But as soon as you’re faced with a problem, all that wisdom flies out of the window.
This comes from years of being programmed that failure is a big flashing bulb telling us we’re not doing something right, causing us to steer off course. But that couldn’t be farther from the truth. In fact, everything we now do so well came from a trial-and-error process, like walking, typing, and driving.
What you should do is try to figure out why this is happening. Then, use this experience to learn more about likes and dislikes, weaknesses, and strengths. Eventually, you’ll be able to turn things around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.