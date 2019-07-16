WCTU: Women who made difference

GREENSBURG – Some readers were surprised last week to learn that Martha Samuels had been in the U.S. Army - WAC during World War II.
She took her training at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, and served in Washington in the 2nd Signal Service Battalion and at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and at Camp Atterbury Indiana. She was discharged at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, July 3, 1946. She served two years and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.
She was the daughter of Closs D. and Mabel F. Samuels.
Closs was a teacher who later was elected county treasurer and then county auditor. He served as postmaster of the Greensburg Post Office from 1942 to February 1951. Martha had two sisters. The only descendants are the six children of Martha's sister, Mary Elizabeth Thaddeus MacCartie, who live in Chicago.
Last week's column was about the booklet used by the local Business and Professional Women's Club to read at each meeting in 1976 for the bicentennial about women who influenced the development of Decatur County. Martha Samuels helped with the list, and last week we left off with Sarah Hamilton Rankin.
Many years after the Civil War, Elizabeth Cain Finnern told how she had fought beside her husband in a male uniform for six months in Tennessee during that war. They were from Ohio, where John had enlisted. Elizabeth was caught fighting as a man and continued to serve as laundress and nurse. They left the service in 1864 and eventually came to Greensburg. John died in 1905 and Elizabeth in 1907. There is a double stone for the couple, not a military stone, in South Park Cemetery's Soldier's Circle.
Susie F. Wise came next in the booklet.
According to the editor of a Greensburg paper, the first spelling match in the country took place in Greensburg in 1874 and the other papers made fun of it, saying that we were without other forms of amusement; they later tried to claim their own communities as having started the fun of spelling bees. One of the most famous of the local contests was held in the county courthouse on March 18, 1875, when Susie F. Wise, New Pennington, won the first prize over lawyers, doctors, teachers, and others. The prize was 160 acres of western land owned by James Hart.
Next was the Greensburg's WCTU, when the Women's Christian Temperance Union was organized and its first meeting was held in First Methodist Church in Greensburg Dec. 12 with 12 members present. Mrs. Thomas Johnson, wife of a physician in Fugit Township, was chosen president; Mrs. L. S. Meal, Mrs. Anna Thomson, Mrs. Charles Kemble, Mrs. Ben Swem and Mrs. Louis Thomson were the members. Mrs. Charles Kemble and Mrs. Ben Swem were appointed to take care of jail and prison work, and Mrs. Louis Thomson was made evangelistic and gospel superintendent. Of course, women were not allowed to vote in elections at that time.
The women authors or those who had gotten published in some way came next. (Remember that this was in 1976.) Emma Look wrote some rhymes that got published in the Greensburg Review. Mrs. Della White Markland wrote poems, some of which were included in Harding's 1915 history. Women authors included Mrs. H. S. McKee, Ruth Paget Fessler, Mrs. W. C. Callaghan, Mrs. Margaret Van Briggle. Catherine Lanhan Miller and Mary Hanna were others who had something published.
Kate Hyland was probably the first woman to be nominated for a Carnegie Medal of Honor. Shortly after it was established, she single-handedly flagged down and stopped a freight train that was fast approaching a burning trestle. On the night of April 14, 1904, she awoke hearing her baby crying and looking out she saw the burning bridge near her home. Being the wife of a railroad engineer, she recognized the danger, ran out in her nightgown to flag down the train whose whistle she heard approaching, returning to her baby as soon as she had stopped the train.
The rest are organizations of all women including the Loan Tree Chapter - D.A.R. organized here in 1907; Greensburg Department Club organized here in 1913 by combining the eight musical and literary clubs together; Women in World War I, which included women in World War II; and the Decatur County Extension Homemakers Association organized in 1929.
The BPW Club finally closed up shop when women were invited to join the clubs that had been only for men.
Who should be on a current list?

