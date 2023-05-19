Scripture
In love, He predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ in accordance with his pleasure and will. - Ephesians 1:5
Encouragement
What an incredible gift! What a beautiful reminder of our great privilege as believers in Christ. We are adopted into God's family, and our identity is not found in the world but in Him.
We no longer have to worry about our identity or worth because we are adopted into the family of God, and we have all the privileges that a child is due from a loving parent - all the benefits and rights of a son or daughter in HIS family.
He has grafted us into His own family and made us worthy of the inheritance that comes with it. We experience our Heavenly Father's freedom, grace, and unconditional love. We are loved by Him just as He loves His own Son, and we are of infinite worth in His eyes. We are sons and daughters of the King! Not only that, but this verse tells us that it brought Him great pleasure to grant us that privilege!
In response, we can show our love and gratitude for this incredible gift by living a life of faith and obedience that honors God and reflects His glory. So let us walk confidently as sons and daughters of God, knowing that He has given us the greatest gift - His love and acceptance. Let's commit today to honor Him by living our lives as an example of what it looks like to be loved deeply by God.
It's important to remember that in this world, you may face rejection or be overlooked at times, but God never forgets you. You are His child, and He loves you unconditionally. May you never forget the fantastic privilege of being a son or daughter of God. You are worthy, adopted into His family, and loved beyond what you can imagine. You are blessed!
Prayer
Heavenly Father, I thank You for the incredible privilege of being adopted as Your son/daughter. Help me to remember my infinite worth in Your eyes, and help me to honor You with my life each day. In Jesus' name, Amen.
