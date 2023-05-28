Scripture
So God created mankind in his own image; in the image of God, he created them; male and female, he created them. -Genesis 1:27
Encouragement
We all have moments when we question our worth and value. We label ourselves failures; when people reject us, we can feel unlovable.
We may feel like we’re not capable or good enough to do certain things. We can easily fall into the comparison trap and think that other people are more deserving than us.
So often, we’re quick to judge ourselves, yet we’re so slow to accept ourselves for who the Bible says we are.
At the beginning of Genesis, we’re told that God has made us unique and special; He created us all in His image to reflect the many facets of His love and beauty.
Seeing and focusing on our perceived flaws is easy, but God sees us differently and doesn’t make mistakes. He doesn’t look at us and base His opinion on what we do or achieve; he looks at us and sees all He has made us be – and He delights in what He sees!
Be truthful with yourself for a moment. What do you see when you look in the mirror? How do you feel when you see your reflection staring back at you? If that image is negative, give it to God today and ask Him to open your eyes to see what He sees.
And from now on, when you look at yourself in the mirror each morning, remember these words from Genesis 1:27 and choose to remind yourself that regardless of how you feel or what other people might say to the contrary – you are created in the image of Almighty God. You are loved more than you could ever know!
Prayer
Dear God, help me to remember that you created me in your image and that I am worthy of your love. Help me to accept myself as I am and remind me each day that I am loved beyond measure. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
