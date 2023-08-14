RUSHVILLE – Can you believe that recently there was actual congressional testimony about the existence of alien spacecraft and alien beings the government has been keeping secret for decades? At least since the creation of the super-secret Area 51 in the southwestern desert back in the 1940s?
I’m not sure I believe any of it, but for the sake of discussion let’s start with a document from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence called the 1922 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.
Here’s part of what the unclassified version (there is a classified version which is not available to the general public) Executive Summary says: “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) reporting is increasing, enabling a greater awareness of the airspace and increased opportunity to resolve UAP events.
In addition to the 144 UAP reports covered during the 17 years of UAP reporting included in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) preliminary assessment, there have been 247 new reports and another 119 that were either since discovered or reported after the preliminary assessment’s time period. This totals 510 UAP reports as of 30 August 2022.”
Here’s also more reported by NBC News: “A House Oversight subcommittee held a hearing on UFOs — officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs — and heard mystifying testimony about unexplained object sightings and government possession of ‘nonhuman’ biological matter.
David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official, told the panel that he is ‘absolutely’ certain that the federal government is in possession of UAPs, citing interviews he said he conducted with 40 witnesses over a four-year period.”
Furthermore, “The former U.S. intelligence official said he led Defense Department efforts to analyze reported UAP sightings and was informed of a ‘multidecade’ Pentagon program that endeavored to collect and reconstruct crashed UAPs.”
Here is, perhaps, the most concerning part of the recent testimony, “David Fravor, a former Navy commander, said he and three fellow military pilots spotted a white Tic-Tac-shaped object in 2004, hovering below their jets and just above the Pacific Ocean.
As he descended to inspect the sighting, he claimed the unidentified aircraft — which he said bore no visible rotors, wings or exhaust — began to ascend and approach his fighter jet. He claimed that the UAP then vanished, only to reappear a few seconds later, but this time it was spotted 60 miles away.”
Fravor told the committee that the technology he and his team encountered defies logical explanation.
“The technology that we faced is far superior to anything that we had,” Fravor claimed, “And there’s nothing we can do about it. Nothing.”
In conclusion, allow me to quote what the Associated Press reported as recently as July 26: “The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress.”
Retired Maj. David Grusch said, “I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access. Asked whether the U.S. government had information about extraterrestrial life, Grusch said the U.S. likely has been aware of ‘non-human’ activity since the 1930s.”
As far as I know, this is the first time there has been any admission of the actual existence of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena by anybody before a committee of Congress, but think about the implications if any of it turns out to be true!
First, it means that technology exists somewhere else in our galaxy or, possibly, in the universe to get here from many light-years away. Keep in mind that light travels at 186,000 miles per second. So, a light year is the distance light can travel, going 186,000 miles per second, in one year! That’s how fast, or nearly how fast, visitors would have to travel just to get here!
Travelling at the actual speed of light would be impossible, according to Albert Einstein, who was somewhat smarter than most of us.
But, let’s suppose some other civilization elsewhere in universe has figured out how to do it; they would be so far advanced technologically that we would seem very primitive to them, I suspect.
The would be so far advanced, compared to us, that we’d better hope their friendly and want to see us survive and evolve because there would be nothing we could do to stop them if their intent was hostile.
If they could, or can, even get here, their technology probably is thousands of years ahead of ours. Keep in mind we haven’t even made it to Mars yet, let alone across our galaxy. Then again, it all might be part of a plan to gradually get us used to the notion that we really aren’t alone in the universe – and it makes little sense that we are alone as vast as the universe is – before letting the rest of us in on the secrets of earlier extraterrestrial visits the government has known about for a very long time.
That’s —30— for this week.
