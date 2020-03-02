This year, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camps where at least 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered by Nazi Germany between 1940 and 1945. Last month, about 200 survivors attended the commemoration of the camp’s liberation by the Soviet army. In all, 1.3 million people were either imprisoned or murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Nazi SS (Schutzstaffel).
At the commemoration, Polish President Andrzej Duda said, “We have with us the last living survivors, the last among those who saw the Holocaust with their own eyes. The magnitude of the crime perpetuated in this place is terrifying, but we must not look away from it and we must never forget it.” Many of the survivors were people who lost their parents, grandparents, their entire families, including aunts, uncles and cousins, but at the commemoration many survivors were joined by their children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. In all, the Nazis murdered over 6 million people during World War II.
A few years ago, I had the opportunity to visit another concentration camp in Upper Bavaria in Southern Germany. Dachau Concentration Camp was the first concentration camp opened by the Nazis in 1933. The camp was finally liberated by American forces in 1945. During the years it was open, more than 200,000 prisoners were held at Dachau and it is estimated that over 35,000 people died primarily of disease, malnutrition, and suicide.
Today, there are those who deny that the Holocaust happened. But having stood in Dachau myself and having seen the ovens in which the dead were cremated and the mass graves of thousands of unknowns, having walked through one of the remaining barracks, now a museum, and seen the entrance, with the sign that reads “Arbeit macht frei” which translates to “Work Sets You Free,” I can assure you that the concentration camps did exist and that it is clear countless thousands of people, Jews mostly, were slaughtered there.
Dachau, when I saw it, had a strange silence about it. All that remains of the hundreds of squalid overcrowded barracks are the foundations. The day I was there a few tourists were silently looking at the remains of the camp. I could not escape the feeling that I was in the presence of the souls of thousands of human beings who were violently murdered or allowed to die horrible deaths simply because they were Jews – that was their only crime. Connie and our boys were there, too, and they all felt that same chilling silence of Dachau.
Here is a portion of a speech given by Johann-Erasmus Freiherr von Malsen-Ponickau to the SS men who arrived when the camp was opened in 1933: “Comrades of the SS! You all know what the Fuehrer has called us to do. We have not come here for human encounters with those pigs in there. We do not consider them human beings, as we are, but as second-class people. For years they have been able to continue their criminal existence. But now we are in power. If those pigs had come to power, they would have cut off all our heads. Therefore we have no room for sentimentalism. If anyone here cannot bear to see the blood of comrades, he does not belong and had better leave. The more of these pig dogs we strike down, the fewer we need to feed.” The newly arrived SS men were left with no doubts or illusions about the real purpose of Dachau.
While you would think that anti-Semitism – a hatred of the Jews – would have died when the world saw what the Nazis had done to the Jews of Europe, it’s still alive and has been increasing lately. Around 1900, there were Jewish families living in communities like ours. I recall my Aunt Nell Winship talking about one of her childhood Jewish friends whose name was Yetta Shabinski. What became of those Jewish families over the years I have no idea. I have known and had Jewish friends most of my life – in college and in the Army – and I can assure you that they are just people like you and me.
The point must be made, however, that as the last survivors of the Holocaust pass away, the world cannot be allowed to forget that the Holocaust really happened and feel ashamed that anything so monstrous and so evil could be done by supposedly civilized people.
Germany was one of the most advanced countries in Europe. Some of Germany’s more famous citizens included Johannes Gutenberg, Martin Luther, Bach, Mozart, Dr. Albert Schweitzer, and Albert Einstein. How could the rise of a man like Adolph Hitler and Nazism happen in a country that produced people like those? It is not only a stain on Germany, but on the whole world.
The ultimate tragedy, however, is already happening. In September, 2018, a survey in this country found that 22% of 1,350 adults said they had never heard of Auschwitz, while 41% and 66% of Millennials didn’t know what Auschwitz was! This is just the beginning of forgetfulness about one of history’s greatest horrors imaginable. That it could have happened at all is staggering – the scope of human suffering is beyond belief, but it did happen – and less than a century later an increasing number of people have already forgotten.
If we do forget, it would be all too easy for it to happen again.
That’s - 30 - for this week.
