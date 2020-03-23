One of the things I have so enjoyed doing since my days as a newspaper publisher is to drive around town and see how things are. What is the current situation with progress of the community? What new business is opening that I may not be aware of? What building is being renovated? What building is being torn down? Is this a community that still has pride? What, if anything, can I or my business or organization do to help?
Following a meeting at a local restaurant to discuss possible delivery options with them, and after supper I decided to have there, I took that drive again.
I know it was Monday, but it was eerie, to say the least. Local establishments were closed to business at the directive of the state government. No cars in the parking lot. Lights turned off on the once bright and lively buildings. No people inside sharing smiles, enjoying good food, good beverages, good conversations, watching sports. No moms and or dads asking their children how their day was as they enjoyed supper. No employees talking about their weekend they just had with loved ones or with soon to be loved ones following perhaps a first date.
Buildings were dark. Parking lots were empty. Traffic on the streets, virtually none. It was like I was living in a scene from a movie. I was stunned, facing a reality that I most likely knew was coming, but was afraid to think about becoming a reality – the tolls on the American business, Greensburg in particular, from the COVID-19 virus.
For days now, I have pictured myself as Will Smith in the I Am Legend movie. “I can fix this,” I have thought to myself. I can keep business thriving during difficult times. I work for an organization that can fix things, the Chamber of Commerce. Chambers of Commerce are powerful tools in the community they serve. Because the Chamber represents so many different sectors and we partner with so many other vital community organizations, Chambers have the power to be influential. To help businesses make good and wise decisions to be profitable. To help them in troubled times.
But these are anything but ordinary times. Born in 1960, my generation has seen its share of tough times. Two Presidents shot, one dead, Vietnam, gas wars, Watergate, the recession … the list is long. I can say there was never a time like we are facing right now, not in my 59 years of life.
So many people hurting. So many businesses being forced to shut their doors. So many businesses worried about their employee’s next paycheck and what it all means to their loyal employees. So many businesses wondering what is next for them. So many businesses waiting on the health care crisis to hit them, not sure when it will, not sure how to handle it, not sure about the outcome. I worry about my current position and how I can help.
My mind races a thousand miles a minute, processing information that changes by the hour. Thinking of possible solutions to help local business. Working with other organizations for possible ways to help. Selfishly thinking of myself and if, as I was told by a doctor, that I would not survive the virus once it infects me.
The anxiety is real, for many. The fear of the unknown is real, for many.
And me? I am looking forward to the day I drive around this town to see how things are. To see a community that survived and overcame all the obstacles of the COVID-19 virus of 2020.
These are extraordinary times for sure. We are all a little broken right now. Many are much more broken than others. These are definitely extraordinary times.
Buy local. Support each other. Reach out for a hello and ask someone how they are doing. Then ask them again and tell them to tell you the truth. Take care of not only your family, but do what you can for your friends and neighbors. Do what you can to help. We are all in this together, and together we will be stronger.
P.S.: Wash your hands, maintain your distance, stay home if you are sick, and if you need help, reach out to me. I will do what I can.
Oh, and pray. It can’t hurt.
