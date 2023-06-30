Sometimes things happen that you never expected. If they are good, that is a blessing; if they are bad, that’s a different story.
I learned this expectation of good from my good old Uncle Ted. He was a truck driver, and boy, did he have the stories to tell.
The one story I never believed was about him having lunch at a restaurant. According to his story, he would order lunch, and when almost done would take out a hair he had brought along, put it on his plate, and call the waitress.
“Look at this hair on my plate,” he would say.
She called the manager and introduced him to my uncle.
“There’s a hair on my plate, which disgusts me.”
The manager looked at it and finally said, “I’m so sorry for this, and to compensate your lunch is on the house today.”
My uncle looked at the manager and then looked back at the waitress and finally said, “I’ll let it go this time, and I thank you for taking care of this for me. I appreciate that very much.”
For many years I thought this was just one of his stories, but he, my father, and I went to a restaurant together once.
When Uncle Ted was just about done with his lunch, I saw him pull an envelope from his inside pocket. When he opened it, there was a variety of hairs inside. He pulled a rather large one out and laid it on his dish and called for the waitress.
“Look at this hair on my plate! Can you explain it?”
Of course, she couldn’t, so she called for the manager to come to our table.
When he arrived, he said, “Is there anything I can do to help you men?”
“There sure is,” my uncle said. “Look at this hair on my plate. Can you explain it?”
The manager was stunned when he saw the hair and, at first, did not know what to say.
“I’m so sorry for this. Please accept my apology and lunch is on the house today.”
With his familiar scowl, my uncle looked at the manager, then looked back at the waitress, and then back at the manager and said, “Okay, I accept your apology and thank you for your understanding.”
My dad and I did not know what to do.
The waitress returned and told us that everything was taken care of and we didn’t have to worry, and she apologized again.
When we got into our car to go home, my uncle gave a little snicker and said, “You know, that works all the time.”
I had forgotten about that until last week. Some of our family had gotten together to celebrate Father’s Day at a very nice pizza restaurant.
We had a wonderful time, and the pizza was just delicious.
As we finished, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage sighed deeply and said, “Oh no. It can’t be?”
She called the waiter over and showed him that in the crust of her pizza was a human hair. It was baked into the crust.
The waiter came and she showed him the hair, and he was rather stunned and said, “I’ll go get the manager.”
The manager came out, and we could tell the hair did not belong to him because he was bald.
He looked at the hair to ensure it was what she said it was.
“I don’t know how that happened, and I’m very sorry. Could I bring you a free pizza?”
We told him we were full and could not eat any more pizza. Then he surprised us.
“I’m so sorry for this, and let me say right now that your lunch is on me today. This will not cost you anything.”
He wouldn’t take no for an answer, so we accepted his generosity.
I couldn’t help but think of Ecclesiastes 2:15, “Then said I in my heart, As it happeneth to the fool, so it happeneth even to me; and why was I then more wise? Then I said in my heart, that this also is vanity.”
Instead of judging other people for what they do, I need to pay close attention to what I’m doing daily?
