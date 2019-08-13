DECATUR COUNTY – I think we are all remembering what we said this spring when we were getting inches and inches of rain we didn't think we needed at the time. Yes, I was saying it, too. Just wait until this summer and we will be praying for all this rain. Well, I'm praying and I think a lot of people are too. Every day we get the promise of a little scattered shower. As I write this, we're under the watch for a storm during the night. I don't want the storm, but I do hope some rain comes along.
The garden is suffering and the hubby is watering day and night. I don't dare waste any of the fruit of his labors. I have been busy preserving what he brings in to me. I always remember when I open it that it was a hot day last summer when I put this in the jar or freezer. Green beans and tomatoes are the ones that are begging for me to can them right now.
I hope you have the dates of the Madison District fall meeting as well as the Madison District Retreat marked on your calendar.
The district meeting is really close to us this year as it is in Hope. The retreat is in its usual location and you surely won't want to miss out on the special presentation by Decatur County. Juanita Israel used her stored knowledge as a school teacher to prepare a presentation for us to do. We practiced it at the Council Meeting and I'm sure everyone will be wowed by it!
I'll try to find some recipes to use those vegetables you are picking.
ZUCCHINI FRITTERS
1 1/2 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 egg
1 cup shredded zucchini
Mix well. Form into patties and fry in butter until lightly browned. Serve with maple syrup.
SCALLOPED CABBAGE
1 head cabbage, parboiled in salt water until limp.
2 cups milk
Crackers
4 tablespoons margarine
2 tablespoons flour
Sliced American cheese
Ham (optional)
Parboil cabbage until limp. Make a white sauce by melting margarine, then adding flour. Stir in enough milk to make a thin sauce. Layer in buttered casserole cabbage, cracker crumbs, and cheese. End with cracker crumbs. Dot with butter. Pour white sauce over all. You could also add ham as a layer. Bake 30 minutes in 350 degree oven.
----
Decatur County resident Alice Woodhull may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.