RUSHVILLE - Have you ever stopped to think about what life was like just 100 years ago, in 1922? Frankly, 100 years ago doesn’t seem all that long ago to me, but then I’ve been around for a while.
Just for fun, I did a little research on what life was like in the United States in 1922. I think you’ll find it interesting to see how much everyday life has changed.
For instance, a first class stamp was 2 cents. To compare, today, it’s 60 cents. The price of gas was just 11 cents per gallon. To compare: the average price for regular gasoline today, according to AAA, is $4.47 a gallon. A hundred bucks in 1922 translates to $1,654.45 today. Life expectancy for men was 58 years, for women it was 61 years (because life expectancy was so low, that’s why 65 was the age set to begin drawing Social Security; nobody thought people would live long enough to receive it). The most popular boys’ names were John and Robert. The most popular girls’ name was Mary.
Rebecca Felton, 87, becomes the first woman to serve – albeit briefly – in the U.S. Senate. In a political and symbolic maneuver, she was sworn in on November 21 and served for 24 hours until an elected successor took office.
The Lincoln Memorial was dedicated on May 30 in Washington, D.C. As perhaps our greatest president, it seems strange to me that it took 57 years to honor his memory on the Washington mall.
On June 28, Ralph Samuelson became the first person to ski on water. As was the case of the Wright brothers’ inaugural flight, he covered only a brief distance at Lake Pepin near Lake City, Minnesota. He reportedly used a pair of boards and a clothesline as a tow rope.
Lillian Gatlin become the first woman to fly across the United States, going from San Francisco to New York on a mail route.
In March, WLW radio began broadcasting in Cincinnati. On May 11, KGU - Hawaii’s first radio station - went on the air, and later in the year, across the pond, the BBC – British Broadcast Co. – was founded and began broadcasting in 1922. Just think of that, we’re talking about radio. Television and iPhones and computers were more than half-a-century in the future.
In the field of entertainment, Robert Flaherty’s influential film “Nanook of the North” was released. The filmmaker is credited with being the first person “to successfully combine documentary footage with the art of storytelling in cinema,” the Canadian Encyclopedia says.
On April 7, the first midair collision of commercial airliners occurred about 70 miles north of Paris. The collision involved a deHaviland DH-18A flying mail with two people on board, and a Farman F-60 carrying a pilot and four passengers. There were no survivors. Both types of airplanes have long since disappeared from the scene, needless to say.
Aside from the foregoing facts and figures, what was daily life like in 1922? Keep in mind that the decade of the 1920s were called the “Roaring Twenties.”
The 1920s in America really did roar. According to an article written by Ellen Dewitt a couple of years ago, “Millions of women found themselves able to vote for the first time. Enjoying independence, they bobbed their hair, shortened their skirts, and let their new appliances share in the housework. The cost of owning a car fell within the reach of many households, and America’s love affair with the automobile began. Roads were paved and stores were built to accommodate the newfound passion for driving. In the air, passenger planes flew and stunt pilots entertained.”
Radio was all the rage in 1922, Dewitt notes, “Radio boomed in the 1920s. The first commercial radio broadcast was produced in 1920 out of station KDKA in Pittsburgh. Four years later, there were 600 commercial stations across the country. By the end of the decade, there were radios in more than 12 million U.S. households.” Given where we are today, in the age of handheld computers, the popularity of the radio must seem funny, despite that fact that listening to the radio is still popular – even if it is over an iPhone.
Here’s a rather dazzling bit of information: The popularity of cars soared in the 1920s thanks in part to assembly line production that brought costs down; a Model T Ford was $260 in 1924, comparable to $40,000 today, and it became more common to buy on credit.
Perhaps the biggest event of that era was Charles Lindbergh’s solo flight across the Atlantic five years later, in 1927, from New York to Paris in 34 hours. Now, people do it every day in under 8 hours without thinking about it. In 1922, flying across the Atlantic had never been done just 100 years ago.
That’s —30— for this week.
