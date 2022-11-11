Proverbs 23:6-7 6 Do not eat the bread of him who has an evil eye, neither desire his delicacies; 7 for as he thinks in his heart, so is he.
You’ve probably seen positive affirmations across social media, posters and cards. They’re all over Facebook and Instagram and sometimes seem a little cheesy. But did you know that positive affirmations can be powerful tools for change?
What are affirmations?
Simply put, affirmations are anything you say or think. They make up a large part of the mind-talk everyone has running in their heads. We all use affirmations, though we don’t do it consciously. This allows our default, negative thoughts to run our lives.
Think about the messages that are part of your regular self-talk. Do you have kind, positive, encouraging self-talk, or does your Inner Critic dominate with harsh words of criticism? Many of your messages will have been seeded during your childhood. Were you encouraged and supported to give it your best shot, or were you told you were lazy or no good? Those messages are still affecting your current mindset.
Whether you have a positive or a negative script running through your mind, those thoughts and beliefs shape your reality. Negative thoughts feed self-doubt and discourage you from trying to reach your full potential. If you believe you’re no good at giving presentations, you will not feel confident enough to give it your all.
Change up your self-talk
The good news is that you can change your self-talk by using positive affirmations to rewire your brain to have a positive mindset.
The process is pretty straightforward if you stick to some basic rules:
1. Always use the present tense. Your brain reacts in the moment, so make that moment as positive as you can.
2. Keep it positive and straightforward. Saying short, positive phrases like "I am calm" is much more effective than telling yourself, “I mustn’t get upset."
3. Use repetition. If you repeat your affirmations regularly and consistently, you will strengthen those neural pathways in the brain. Your habitual patterns of thought and belief will become more positive. Could you repeat your affirmations three times daily for at least five minutes?
Choose to change your life
You have the power to choose your life experience. Whatever you tell yourself affirms that you want more of it. So if you’re angry or resentful, you’re setting yourself up for more of that in your life. If you’re confident and hopeful and expect things to go well, that’s precisely what will happen.
You can choose to feel good and positive about your life. Using conscious affirmations is a great way to start making those positive changes today.
