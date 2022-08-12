Isaiah 1:18
“Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the Lord, “Though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be as wool.”
Today, I begin a series on conflict and how it brings division to each of us, whether it’s religion, finances, marriage/relationship, or politics. The conflict has an evil twist to its ugly demeanor. It can divide entire communities. In this installment, I am talking about “What causes conflict.” I hope you will find today and the following weeks informative and helpful.
Your day might have started fairly ordinary. Only somewhere along the way do things blow up. Now you’re in the middle of a massive conflict with no clear idea of just how you got there.
It’s normal to fall into conflict, we’re only human. Some conflict is even good for us! But did you know that you can learn how to avoid many of these conflicts in the first place by understanding just how these blow-ups come about?
Conflict occurs because we’ve hit a point of disagreement with another person. While a difference of opinion doesn’t have to turn into conflict, every conflict has a difference of opinion at its heart. These differences typically manifest in these areas:
• A difference in values
• A difference in motivations
• A difference in what you perceive is true or necessary
• A difference in wants
• A difference in the understanding of various ideas or even ideals.
How do these differences then turn into conflicts?
1. The difference has somehow become perceived as a threat. Whenever you feel threatened, there’s going to be trouble. Threats bring out that whole urge to fight to protect what’s important to you. Hence your disagreement escalates into the realm of conflict.
2. You’ve let that conflict fester. So, what might have felt like a minor threat initially has become something much bigger in nature because of two factors. First, you neglected the conflict by not dealing with it right away. Second, the passage of time has given the conflict room to grow. So, now it’s blown up into something bigger than it ever was in the first place. How? Keep reading, and you’ll see.
3. By now your perception is off kilter. It might be that what you perceive to be a threat was never a threat in the first place. How does this happen? Chances are you lost your objectivity in the situation. Especially if you feel threatened. Then add to it #4.
4. Your emotions got involved. Conflicts tend to attract strong emotions. But the stronger the emotion, the more likely you are to blow things out of proportion. Emotional reactions also make it a lot harder to deal with a conflict in the first place, so chances are if you got emotional, you’ve already let things get out of control.
What you need to remember then, is simple. You need to maintain your objectivity, keep your emotions in check, and realize that every conflict is an opportunity to grow. Conflicts are normal in life. But it’s the resolution of conflicts that draws us closer together and builds both trust and intimacy.
