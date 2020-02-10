Hello again, Decatur County! We are in our second column of the series, “What the Heck Does a Community Foundation Do?!” Today, we are going to be discussing the first of our four topics: philanthropic opportunities for donors.
As I thought through the flow of this column, I could have gone in many different directions. Working for two nonprofit organizations, it would have been so easy to talk about the implications of the standard deduction on charitable giving, the benefits of donating a portion of a required minimum distribution, your ability to contribute stock or physical assets like property or vehicles to fulfill your charitable wishes, etc. This column could easily be a flat-out plea to donate to the Foundation. But what fun is that?
Warren Buffet says it this way, “If you’re in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%.”
If you’re anything like me, you probably can’t make your hand write the check until your mind comprehends the value and your heart perceives the impact. So, rather than simply pleading with you to donate to the Foundation, I want to put something in perspective for us today.
I was reminded in a sermon recently just how blessed I am – to have a roof over my head, to have a meal to eat, to have clothes on my back, to have the financial security to pay my bills, and the list goes on. My pastor put in a plug for a website called “GlobalRichList.com.” This site asks you to enter your annual net income, and it will calculate your percentile of wealth in comparison with the rest of the world.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the annual income for Decatur County comes in at $54,622. Someone earning this wage is in the top 0.25% richest people in the world. If you net $40,000 annually, you’re in the top 0.57%. Those earning $20,000 fall in the top 3.65%. And get this – if you bring in only $1,000 annually, you’re in the top 58.03% of the richest in the world.
Here’s a little more perspective. If you fall at or above the median annual income of $54,622, you’re bringing home more in a single week than 58.03% of the world’s population brings in in an entire year. You get paid more for forty hours of work than nearly 42% of the world makes for an entire year’s labor.
Now, back to the quote by Mr. Buffett: “If you’re in the luckiest 1% of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99%.”
Wow.
Financial resources do not exist to be hoarded. My mom always told me that I can’t take it with me when I go, so what’s the point in keeping it all to myself? And no, I’m not saying “don’t save” or “spend recklessly.” I’m saying that we have a responsibility to steward well the gifts that are afforded to us, and that our money is an instrument by which we can make a difference and have an impact on the lives of others. We have a responsibility to care for our neighbors. Why?
Because blessed people have a responsibility to bless people.
Our mission here at the Community Foundation is to inspire the generosity of our community to create a lasting impact. The grants and scholarships we are able to provide are a direct result of YOUR generosity and YOUR passion to see lives changed in this community.
Your Foundation has helped feed the hungry and clothe children in need. As a community, we have provided a safe haven in the midst of domestic violence. We have purchased life-saving equipment for our first-responders. We have provided a glimmer of hope for recovery. We have given students the chance to go to college and trade school. Our impact reaches across age groups, races, socioeconomical statuses, and any other label you could throw at it. The impact of the Community Foundation knows no bounds because our community is committed to a better tomorrow for Decatur County … one that’s even brighter than our yesterday and our today.
Philanthropic opportunities … hopefully by now, you realize that the benefits of giving far outweigh the tax breaks. If not, though, give me a call at the office or stop by and let me try to convince you!
As always, we’re here for our community and will always lend an ear and a helping hand to those trying to make it better. Give us a call at 812.662.6364 or stop by our downtown office on the corner of Main and Broadway.
Check back in a couple weeks as we take a deep dive into the impact of a few of our most recent grants!
