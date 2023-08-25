As I got older, the least little thing brought back memories from a lifetime ago.
One memory I have is my mother saying, “Are you acting like a knucklehead or what?”
I asked her what a knucklehead was. “Go into the bathroom and look in the mirror,” she replied.
I learned a lot about being a knucklehead when I was young.
Most politicians today do not rise to the level of being a knucklehead. A knucklehead would sure be an improvement.
I was out for lunch the other day and couldn’t think of what I wanted. Everything looked great, but I wasn’t hungry.
The waitress asked if she could help me and I just stared at her.
Looking at me in confusion, she asked, “Is everything all right? Is there anything I can do to help?”
“No,” I said, looking back at my menu, “I’m just having a knucklehead spasm.”
“I don’t know what that is. Do you have them often?”
Looking back at her with a smile, I replied, “Only when I’m awake.”
At the time, she didn’t know if I was joking or falling off my rocker.
It seemed like I was getting away with it for a while, and then The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came. She asked if I could go with her to the shopping mall.
I responded, “I can’t right now because I’m acting like a knucklehead and I need the time.”
Then she sparked, “I don’t think you are acting right now.” That’s all she said. Believe me, I wasn’t sure how to take that.
She says I’m acting like a knucklehead one time and then she tells me I’m not acting. Oh boy. If I wasn’t a knucklehead, I really wouldn’t be able to handle this.
As I thought about this, a Bible verse came to mind. Provers 3:5-7, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil.”
When I try to solve my problems my way, it never works out. Sooner or later, it falls apart. Learning to trust God in all things is the way to victory in all things.
