RUSHVILLE - This is the third and final column about gun violence in this country.
First off, as I’ve written before, I personally don’t think there would ever have been a problem but for a little tiny comma in the second amendment to the Constitution of the United States. Here’s how it reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Take out that second little comma and the meaning, and more importantly the interpretation, of the Second Amendment changes rather dramatically.
Here’s how it would read: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Without that comma, the meaning and intent of the amendment clearly becomes about making sure a well-regulate militia has access to firearms, not necessarily everybody, but that’s not how gun-rights advocates read the amendment. They only quote this much: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” There’s nothing in there about maintaining a well-regulated militia, which is really what the amendment is about, in my view.
Over time, the militia has evolved into the National Guard which, one would think, would eliminate the need for everybody to be able to arm themselves to the teeth with firearms and ammunition. In simple terms, private ownership of firearms has absolutely nothing to do with maintaining a “well regulated militia,” which is clearly what the Founders had in mind.
But since that comma is there, private ownership of firearms has meant that as of last year there are over 393 million weapons owned by civilians, most of whom are neither in any sort of militia or the National Guard. Considering that there are just over 328 million people in the United States, that’s more than one firearm per every person in the country!
In my humble opinion, no law can be passed that will cause millions of people to surrender their personally owned firearms and, frankly, I’m not sure the attempt should me made. Why not? Because such a law, if one could even be drafted, punishes law-abiding gun owners more than it does those people who probably shouldn’t be allowed to own a gun in the first place.
I’m reminded of a joke of sorts that seems appropriate at this juncture. It goes like this: If a conservative opposes gun ownership, he just doesn’t buy one. If a liberal opposes gun ownership, he doesn’t want anyone to own one! I think there’s some truth in that humorous little anecdote.
Now, back to the point. How, as a practical matter, does the government go about, theoretically, disarming a population of more than 300 million people who own nearly 400 million guns of one type or another?
First off, there would have to be some definition of what type of guns we’re talking about. Would Congress attempt to ban just handguns? Or would they include rifles as well? How about hunting rifles or rifles held in collections? What about antique rifles? Or antique rifles that still work? And what about shotguns? Will Congress attempt to ban them, too? We already know they’d like to ban “assault weapons,” which I hope we know by now are just semi-automatic rifles. Just calling a semi-automatic rifle an assault weapon doesn’t make it any more dangerous or deadly.
Or, will Congress try to regulate the size of the clips that semi-automatics can hold? How many rounds are too many? Eight, 10, 20, 100? The only way that could be done is to regulate either the manufacture or sale of clips above a certain size. And, at least in my opinion, that’s a silly proposition.
During World War II, most GIs carried the M1 Garand rifle with eight-shot clips, but you can bet most GIs carried more than one eight-round clip! The normal cartridge belt held 10 8-round clips. So that means each GI went into combat with 80 individual rounds of ammunition. Do civilians need more than that to protect themselves? One would think not.
Fully automatic machine guns have already been comprehensively regulated at the federal level since the 1930s, and the manufacture or importation of new machine guns for sale to civilians has been banned since 1986. Keep in mind that’s what lots of people still think an assault weapon is.
Regardless of the type of firearms Congress might try to ban, we all know what’s going to happen; the legislation will be impossible to enforce. How do you round up nearly 400 million firearms? You know not many people will voluntarily surrender their privately owned firearms. And how do you confiscate privately owned property without due process of law? Are federal gun confiscation police going to demand to search houses? How would that happen without a search warrant based on probable cause?
There are so many unanswerable questions surrounding gun ownership that I think it’s far too late to do anything meaningful about it. Maybe banning the sale of ammunition would work, just like banning the production of alcohol during Prohibition (which did nothing more than promote organized crime). Is there an answer to the problem of gun violence? Do we need an answer at all? Your guess is as good as mine.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.