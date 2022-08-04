GREENSBURG – A few weeks ago this column was about the Decatur County Centennial of 1916 and mentioned Dr. Grover’s sanitarium on W. Main Street in Greensburg.
Dr. Grover could apparently cure anything. Several readers wanted to know more about him and the assumption was made that he was a descendant of two Grover brothers who were businessmen here. Marshall and Ira Grover were wealthy businessmen here and both served during the Civil War, but they both died in the 1870s. The Dr. Grover who had the sanitarium here didn’t come to Greensburg until the 1890s. However, I am curious and will do my best to find out what happened to the one who could remove a cancer without a knife and provide no suffering in 10 days.
You know that the 1916 centennial was nothing like this year’s bicentennial. I do wonder what the tercentury (I had to look that word up) will be like? What kind of programs will be available and if they will have someone like John Pratt who can come up with great ideas? I wonder what they will say about our bicentennial in another 100 years. The 1916 centennial was pretty good for the tools they had to work with, but having to cancel the play that was written quite well sure hurt it.
I’ll tell you about some programs, one that sounds pretty good for the times and one that was a popular kind in those days but surely wouldn’t be today. One program was “Attraction No. 11. The Fat Girl Show. Two of the most Beautiful Fat Girl Sisters in America Today. Rare Entertainers. Don’t fail to see them.” Of course, 100 years ago people were probably encouraged to carry more weight than they are today.
And then there was a show “Attraction No. 15., Zeidman and Pollie’s Ten-In-One.” I made the assumption that Pollie was just a different way to spell a female’s name of Polly, but not so. Henry and John Pollie owned circuses and carnivals from about 1910 to the 1930s. Their carnival began in 1910 (according to Z and P Exposition Shows route book for the 1923 season). In November of 1927, Henry split with his partner, William Zeidman. John later recalled in a December 12, 1930 letter to Frank K. Miller, attorney-at-law, that Henry, who had won a number of legal cases over the past twelve years and successfully operated an organization with over 400 employees, had lost only one legal case in his career prior to dealing with Zeidman. Henry and John thought of Zeidman with the phrase “trusted friends will knife you in the back.”
Anyhow, one of their programs, the one that was here for the centennial 100 years ago, was “A congress of novelties – Ten big shows for the price of one. Where you will have the pleasure of seeing ‘freaks’ of nature from all parts of the world alive.” I despise the word “freak,” but I think there were some of these shows around when I was growing up. At least, signs said that at the fairs. I didn’t like them then either.
The Daughters of the American Revolution had exhibits of historical and old relics of interest to Decatur County History that could be seen in the show windows around the public square. The K or P Theatre showed special films daily (except Sunday). On Wednesday they would have Charlie Chaplin in “The Pawn Shop.” It was five cents to sit in the balcony for the matinee at 2 p.m. and 10 cents to sit in the orchestra in the evening shows at 7:10 and 8:10.
I have a feeling that the tercentury will have a problem if they try to outdo our bicentennial. I kinda wonder, though, just what it might be like.
