GREENSBURG - Failure has been a taboo word for far too long. We have been raised to believe that nothing short of perfect is acceptable. So, we tend to stew in failure and disappointment when we fall. Instead, we should view it as an opportunity to find meaning and grow. The only way to override failure is to embrace it!
Perfection Isn't Possible
The idea that perfection is attainable has made us less resilient, more depressed, and perhaps even weaker. As a result of this mindset, we set unrealistic expectations for ourselves and the people around us. We put so much emphasis on being perfect, that when things go wrong, we can't overcome the way we should. Chasing perfection doesn't help you grow; it keeps you trapped in misery.
Failure is an inevitability in life. When you accept that humans are imperfect, you can start progressing in life. When you see successful people, do you imagine how easy life must be for them?
While that might be true for some of them, the reality is that a lot of them had to claw and fight to succeed. They didn't chase perfection to make it happen. What they did do, though, was bounce back every time they ran into an obstacle. Successful people aren't immune to failure; they've tasted it more than many people have.
Many people will use the iceberg analogy, where you must look beneath the surface to see what that tip was built on. There's a reason the poster hangs on office walls worldwide.
Steven Spielberg could have accepted his first failure to get into film school, but he tried again. He could have given up after the second rejection, but he tried again. He was successful on his third attempt. And the rest? Well, it's well-documented history.
Albert Einstein is a symbol of profound intelligence, but did you know he didn't start speaking until he was four? He didn't start reading until he was seven, either!
How about Stephen King? Carrie, the classic book, and later best-selling movie, was rejected 30 times before it was picked up.
The point is, if you looked at the surface, you would see their success, but if you look beneath that surface and into their past, you realize that they had to go through a lot to get to that point.
Failure Isn't The End
When you fail, identify your failure, and challenge yourself to brush it off quickly. A positive affirmation or motivational phrase is a great way to keep yourself focused on moving forward.
As much as failure is inevitable, you don't want to repeat the same mistakes repeatedly. So, don't just ignore it and move on. The best way to look at it is if you think of failure as a right jab to the jaw. You don't get up and walk back into the jab zone. You'd take a moment to analyze the threat and respond accordingly. The point is, you get to the cause of failure and find a way to repair it or prevent it from reoccurring. You want to ensure you're in a position to grow due to your experience.
The more time you wallow in your failure, the more time you waste where you could be growing. It can be difficult to navigate failure because it hurts, and emotions can be incredibly powerful. Failure might be inevitable, but mistakes aren't the end of your story. Being a failure is not the same thing as failing. Learn to embrace failure, embrace the challenge, and use it to make yourself stronger.
Certain tools will help you remain resilient when faced with failure. Self-compassion, offer yourself kindness. Growth mindset, don't judge or blame; reflect and learn how best to move forward. Work on your cognitive agility, learn from failure and adapt when new opportunities arise.
Flex your problem-solving skills at every opportunity, and in the meantime, be creative and stay curious. Look for the meaning behind your goals and help that purpose drive you forward.
Recognize how much effort you put in and what others do to support you. It might feel like success is about the outcome, but the process is more important.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.